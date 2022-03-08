Fashion
Julia Fox Shows Off 15 Pound Weight Loss in Bizarre Cut-Out Dress After Kanye West Split
The Uncut Gems actress turned heads as she arrived at the Independent Spirit Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night in an outfit that showcased her recent dramatic weight loss
Video unavailable
Julia Fox showed off her recent weight loss by wearing a revealing dress at the Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica on Sunday night.
The 32-year-old actress shot to fame earlier this year when Kanye West brought her out of obscurity to play his girlfriend for six short weeks before going their separate ways.
And the Uncut Gems actress claimed she lost an amazing stone of weight during her whirlwind romance with the 44-year-old rap sensation.
Julia seemed eager to showcase her new figure Sunday night at the awards show held on the Santa Monica Pier.
(
Picture:
MovieMagic)
(
Picture:
SplashNews.com)
The actress wowed on the blue carpet as she wore a ruffled, cut-out black dress that wrapped around her body to show off the right side of her torso and her left hip.
Pairing the outfit with a simple black bra, Julia looked mesmerizing as she attended the event with her hair neatly combed around her shoulders and smokey eye makeup.
She recently opened up about her surprise romance with Kanye which started at the start of the year but died out quickly and quickly as the pair opted to just become friends in mid-February.
(
Picture:
SplashNews.com)
(
Picture:
Corbis via Getty Images)
In an interview with PEOPLE magazine, she said, “Being around Kanye was like a crash course in how to be famous.
“I tried my best to make it work. I already had a full life. How can I fit this really big personality into this already full life? It just wasn’t sustainable. I lost about 15 pounds that month.”
In an interview with PEOPLE magazine earlier this month, Julia hinted that she had struggled with the extreme spotlight glare that being on Kanyes’ arm brought and said she had lost a shocking amount of weight in a short time as a result.
The mum-of-one said: “Being around Kanye was like a crash course in how to be famous.
“I tried my best to make it work. I already had a full life. How can I fit this really big personality into this already full life? It just wasn’t sustainable. I lost about 15 pounds that month.”
After calling Kanye a “stunt queen”, she was asked if she was worried that Kanye, who channels his personal life into his music, might lift the lid on their relationship.
She said: I don’t think he would want to open that door with me.
If you come for me, I will come for you. And I’m really good at picking people up. I’m just going to the jugular. I don’t think he would be stupid enough to do that.”
Kanye has alarmed fans in recent weeks with his apparent attacks on ex-wife Kim Kardashian, 41, and her 28-year-old boyfriend Pete Davidson.
(
Picture:
kanyewest/Instagram)
Kanye leaked personal messages between him and Kim who filed for divorce last year after seven years of marriage on social media and he also made startling claims that she accused him of drugs and accused him of hit her.
While the rapper also took aim at Pete to threaten him in the lyrics of new songs he released, and buried an effigy of him in a music video.
