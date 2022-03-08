Ricki-Lee Dancing With The Stars: Singers’ risque red dress stuns viewers





Ricki-Lee’s racy red dress was the talk of the town during Sunday’s episode of Dancing With The Stars with a clever detail preventing a wardrobe malfunction.

Ricki-Lee put on a fiery display on Dancing With The Stars on Sunday — and not just with her impressive moves. the australian idol alum stunned onlookers in a stunning red satin strapless dress with a sexy bow on the bust. But while for many it seemed like a pretty risky choice to hit the dance floor, there was one nifty detail to safeguard any wardrobe malfunctions. Deliver more live and on-demand entertainment news with Flash. More than 25 news channels in one place. New to Flash? Try 1 month free. Offer ends October 31, 2022 > The tailored dress was fitted with flesh-colored material under the buckles to conceal Coulter’s modesty but create the illusion of racy cutouts. It certainly turned heads on social media, with a number of Coulter celebrities gushing over the look. “Incredibly beautiful,” wrote singer Vanessa Amorosi. Old DWTS Contestant Angie Kent added, “That lewd is everything,” while Jules Sebastian simply wrote, “WOW.” Singer and actress Bonnie Anderson replied, “Look at you,” with fire emojis. The dress was perfect for Coulter’s energetic jazz number, which earned high scores from the judges – despite minor controversy. Judge Helen Richey was offended by a comment from Coulter’s professional dance partner Jarryd Byrne. In a video package filmed during rehearsals, Byrne had joked that two of the judges, Todd McKenney and Paul Mercurio, were familiar with the style – but he omitted Richey – who has decades of experience under his belt. The 77-year-old wasted no time in addressing the misstep, calling out Byrne for the omission. “I know you didn’t mean to be disrespectful, but that’s how it happened,” she said. “So don’t touch the bear, especially not mama bear.”

