Kim Kardashian had to be cut from *this* Balenciaga ribbon dress – but she’s keeping it as an ‘archive’

Marie Claire is supported by her audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission on some of the items you choose to purchase. Kim Kardashian never fails to make these fashion leaps, but she pulls it off. After being announced as the new face of designer brand Balenciaga last month, the SKIMS founder pulled out all the stops to show her devotion to the brand during this year’s Paris Fashion Week. thekeeping up with the KardashiansThe star attended the Balenciaga Fall/Winter 2022 show in Paris on Sunday, March 6, but went further to show her support by wearing an entire outfit made of yellow duct tape, emblazoned with the fashion house’s name. The full body ensemble was definitely a statement. Video you might like:

Kim – who has North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago with ex-husband Kanye West – shared behind-the-scenes clips of herself getting ready for the PFW show on her Instagram Stories. She slipped into an all-black jumpsuit, in which she was taped from neck to toe by at least four people. Kim’s accessories, including her bag and pointy-toe boots, were also covered in the Balenciaga stripe. Kim smoothed her long brunette tresses and opted for a pair of black square-rimmed sunglasses to complete the look. But, if you’re anything like us, you might be wondering how she got out of the outfit. We have the answer. Kim continued to document the aftermath of the show and told her Instagram followers that she was cut from the suit, but was keeping it as an “archive”, with extra Balenciaga tape – just in case. she would like to slip into the unique room. in the future. Speaking in a series of Instagram stories, which last 24 hours on the site, she said: I kept my look from the Balenciaga show, and I literally had them cut, and I kept it, so it is still intact with the bags and boots, for my records. “They put rolls of duct tape in here so I could get more.” We’re not sure if we could or would try to pull it off, but Kim certainly did, and it’s bound to be a peek to go down in history.

