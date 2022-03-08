Benedict Cumberbatch takes pity on aggressive men who don’t have the power of the dog





Benedict Cumberbatch has some thoughts on the recent controversy surrounding the Oscar-nominated film The power of the dog. By The Hollywood Reporter, the Best Actor Oscar nominee alluded to derogatory comments from Sam Elliot on homosexual nuances in the western during a BAFTA cinema showtimes panel, stating that there is still massive intolerance around the world towards homosexuality. Last week, Elliott appeared as a guest on Marc Marons WTF podcast and called Jeanne Campions The power of the dog a shitty piece of film. There are all these allusions to homosexuality throughout the fucking movie, Elliott lamented. What is this woman a brilliant director, by the way, I love her work, her previous work, but what does this woman from there in New Zealand know about the West American? asked the actor, who happens to be I’m from the wild and wild beacon of the West known as Sacramento, California. During the panel, Cumberbatch admitted he didn’t listen to Elliotts WTF episode, brazenly referring to the program as a radio podcast. I’m trying very hard not to say anything about a very strange reaction that happened the other day on a radio podcast here without wanting to stir the ashes, Cumberbatch said. I don’t want to go into detail, but someone was really offended that they didn’t hear it, so it’s unfair for me to comment in detail that the West is portrayed in this way. He continued: Beyond this reaction, this sort of denial that anyone could have anything other than a heteronormative existence because of what they do in life or where they were born, there is also a massive intolerance throughout the world towards homosexuality again, towards the acceptance of the other. , of any kind of difference, and no more I guess than in this prism of conforming to what is expected of a man in the archetypal western mold of masculinity. So I think deconstructing that through Phil, looking at that, is not a history lesson. Cumberbatch went on to associate toxic masculinity with Vladimir Poutine and the current crisis in Ukraine. Do we have to look much further than what is happening in Russia right now, that somewhere in the mind-blowing idiocy of this man’s megalomania, there is damage there, he said. These people still exist in our world, Cumberbatch continued. Whether it’s on our doorstep or on the road, there is aggression, anger and frustration and an inability to control or know who you are at the time that causes damage to that person and damage to others around them. I think there’s no harm in looking at a character to try to find out the root causes. You have to imagine Bronco Henry is in heaven smiling at Cumberbatch right now. More great stories from vanity lounge Jerry Lewis’ teammates talk: he caught me. He started to caress me. I was stunned

