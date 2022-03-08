Balenciaga goes where fashion dared not go before





PARIS In a cold, dark airplane hangar on the outskirts of Paris, amid reports of more than 1.5 million refugees fleeing Europe from Ukraine, Demna, the mononymous Balenciaga designer who fled Georgia at the age of 12 during that country’s Civil War, built a huge snow globe and unleashed a storm. In the wind, men and women struggled, holding fake trash bags apparently full of belongings, donning stiletto boots, clutching heavy black coats that flew around them, heads bowed. A few were shivering in boxer shorts, with only towel-like shawls for protection. The long dresses flowed inside out. The music was pounding; overhead, lights (bombs? lightning?) shone in the darkened sky. Outside the glass, an audience watched, clutching blue and yellow T-shirts the shades and nearly the size of the Ukrainian flag that had been left on each seat, along with a note from the designer (which also read , in Ukrainian, a classic poem A Prayer of Strength for Ukraine by writer Oleksandr Oles, at the start of the show). The war had, Demna wrote in the note, triggered the pain of a past trauma that I had carried within me since 1993, when the same thing happened in my country and I became a refugee forever. Forever, because it’s something that stays with you. Fear, despair, the realization that no one wants you.

Thus, a collection originally conceived as a commentary on climate change, a theme that Demna began to explore before the pandemic and which he has here conceived as a meditation on an imaginary future where snow is relegated to the status of man-made fantasy, has instead become an exceptionally powerful response to war.

Over the past week and a half of the dispute, fashion has all but apologized for its own existence; dare to offer a frivolous and useless product in a context of global crisis. The idea of ​​beauty as an ointment has caused much ink to flow; a lot of All I can do is what I do best. (Plus, donate cash and emergency supplies, of course, and close stores in Russia.) Lots of reminders to everyone the industry employs. This is a perfectly valid response to the situation. It can even be inspired by it, as with Valentino, which also began with a voice-over by designer Pierpaolo Piccioli, offering a hymn to the Ukrainian people We see you, we feel you, we love you before moving on to a collection designed to emphasize the power of the individual.

It was built on a single hue: no black or white, but rather a sort of signature hot pink dubbed Pink PP, about to become an official Pantone color that was also the hue for the walls and floor. There was a brief section of black, like some sort of palate cleanser, but it was the pink that stood out. And offered an update to the classic Valentino red.

Chunky pink platform shoes under pink tights. Floor-sweeping pink shirt dresses that looked more like royal dresses. Little abbreviated pink sequin dresses. Sheer pink blouses. Molded mini roses. Pink tea dresses covered with flowers. Pink handbags. Pink everywhere we looked, except the faces, which each stood out on their own. The effect was a bit dizzying, but it got the point. Of course, getting down to business, like Matthew Williams did at Givenchy, is good too.

He combined the streetwear influences first brought to the brand by Riccardo Tisci (layered t-shirts, like a ride through past logos; hooded nylon anoraks under tailored jackets; leather thigh-high boots) with his shots (Tiffany pearl breakfast; ruffled fusions of tulle and organza) plus her own affinity for a bit of material. The result was her most cohesive collection to date.

Yet, as Demna has proven, there’s no reason for designers to be afraid to tackle the tough stuff. He had almost, he says in his notes, canceled the Balenciaga show, until I realized that canceling this show would mean giving in. So, instead, he shook everything. It was a risk.

After all: very expensive leather trash bags come dangerously close to bad taste. Although it is the same designer who created very expensive versions of the Ikea bag. Part of his schtick is to elevate the unseen everyday to luxury status, poking fun at the pomposity of the fashion beast. Russo-Ukrainian war: what you need to know Map 1 of 4 A third round. Ukrainian and Russian delegations met for another negotiation session and agreed to try again to open humanitarian corridors for civilians leaving attacked Ukrainian towns, but made no progress in ending the war . And the fact that some of his models are wrapped in Balenciaga-branded packing tape jumpsuits might look a lot like a social media-only catnip gimmick. Especially because Kim Kardashian actually modeled a packing tape look in public an outfit (can you even call it that?) She said it took four Balenciaga assistants half an hour to create. Not only did the tape make sticky, creaking sounds as it walked, but Ms. Kardashian was, she professed, worried that when she sat down, some sections might tear. (It didn’t, much to her relief, although she said she still didn’t know how she would go to the bathroom.)

Yet backstage after the show, Demna said the tape wasn’t just a joke, it was also a nod to the dressing-up experiences he had as a rootless kid. . And that they would sell the rolls in stores, so everyone could DIY their own look, in a sort of extreme version of do with it and fix it. The one who has made it clear that for him, the clothes themselves, in ready-to-wear anyway, are perhaps the least of the worries. After all, aside from a strapless denim jumpsuit made from two pairs of jeans (the waist of one formed a bustier over the other), a dress screen-printed to imitate lace, and bags made from fused pairs of boots, most things seen through snow jersey maxi dresses, hoodies, asymmetrical florals, wrap coats looked much the same as they have for a few seasons now. But combined with last season’s Simpsons show; virtual reality experiences; past and immersive climate change scenarios (for those wondering, most of this set of seasons would be recycled, with carbon emissions being offset); plus the Donda shows he worked on with Ye; the unsettling depiction of refugees under glass confirmed Demnas’ position as fashion’s greatest and most fearless set designer. His subject is not the silhouette, it is the human condition. On an epic scale of pop culture.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/03/07/style/balenciaga-ukraine-valentino.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos