Hottest Guys, Best Dressed Men





Cute cowboys! The country music men pulled out all the stops for the ACM Awards on Monday, March 7. From western attire to black tie tuxedos, the red carpet was filled with a wide array of fabulous attire. From the moment singers and stars started hitting the stage at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium, there was no denying that funky costumes and super tops were going to be all the rage. From Hunt the ricecasual leather look for Chris Youngs Canali suit, these guys proved they had a flair for fashion and weren’t afraid to show off their individual style. Take jimmy allen for example. The 36-year-old singer is used to closing the stage in stellar costumes, and the ACM Awards were no different. For the big shebang, the Dancing with the stars alum rocked a custom-made metallic snakeskin suit that made jaws drop. He layered a mesh shirt underneath and topped it off with a sparkly cowboy hat. He didn’t skimp on the shoe game either, rocking pointy-toe boots with a few glitzy accents. While Allen did it all, Ryan Hurd took a more traditional route but it still gets five stars for its stellar style. The 35-year-old singer, married to Maren Morris, entered the scene in a very chic brown silk suit. It was her set of accessories that took things to the next level. The Diamonds or Twine singer accessorized his look with chocolate suede Bruno Magli loafers and a self-winding Vacheron Constantin Patrimony watch that retails for a casual $25,900. While country was an obvious influence for a handful of singers (read: Brock Davies and Chris Lucas), other singers got a bit creative when it came to their inspiration. Take Jordan Davis for example. The 33-year-old singer explained during the red carpet pre-show that his maroon suit was an ode to the old school Peaky Blinders. To see all of these looks and more from the hottest guys on the ACM Awards red carpet, keep scrolling. From Thomas Rhet for brown whitekeep scrolling for the details on all the fabulous fashion from the awards show.

