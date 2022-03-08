Shane Gonzales of Midnight Studios on Rave, Art Department and LA Show – WWD

Midnight Studios founder Shane Gonzales is limitless.

Gonzales and his partner, Dr. Hayes of The Foundation, created a three-headed beast for Gonzales to fully express his creativity.

It breaks down as follows: Midnight Studios is Gonzales’ premier luxury label, Midnight Art Department is the collaborative arm that partners with companies, brands and musicians on projects, and Midnight Rave is a huge party. and background in hip-hop and electronic music. .

Gonzales, a Southern California native, relaunched his Midnight Rave party experience last fall; launched its first designer collection under Midnight Studios at the El Rey Theater in Los Angeles in February, and launched a collaboration with “The Batman” under Midnight Art Department on Friday to support the new Warner Bros. film. His next project, a collaboration with English rock band Mötorhead under Midnight Art Department, will launch on March 11.

Motorhead Collection by Midnight Art Department

Garrison Carrasco

“This partnership allows me to be the designer I always wanted to be,” Gonzales said of working with Hayes and the Foundation.

Gonzales started Midnight Studios in 2014 while interning at Ssur. At the time, he was just producing and selling printed t-shirts and hoodies, but he never lost sight of his dream, centered around rock ‘n’ roll and musical references.

“My love for music comes from my parents who mostly listen to 80s rock and new wave,” he added. “The decade has so many sounds and my parents explored them all growing up. Hip hop, punk, reggae. Growing up in SoCal, rock was born out of my love for surfing and skateboarding. I couldn’t escape it. I ran with it all my life.

A year after launch, he met A$AP Rocky, who turned to the designer and wanted to partner with him to help grow the brand with resources and a larger team. This led to the birth of Midnight Rave in 2018.

“Rave was created by [Rocky’s] influences like hip-hop. These two lived side by side until the start of the pandemic. Once the raves couldn’t take place, Rocky’s involvement slowed,” Gonzalez said.

Although A$AP Rocky continues to be a partner, Gonzales has begun redesigning the Midnight Umbrella. “I was thinking where Midnight would be in five, 10, 20 years and the direction it was going was not where I wanted it to be in the future,” he said. So, along with Hayes, they teamed up to reestablish the Midnight Studios brand.

“I met Shane years ago in Paris when Midnight Studios showed Capsule,” Hayes said. “I moved to Los Angeles in 2017 and wanted to be closer to people like Shane who were really talented. We met in SoHo House in February 2020 before the world shut down. And together they built the three branches of the company.

Rave was the first to relaunch in October 2021 in partnership with Ntwrk as the official Transfer Festival after party. Gonzales created a fall collection inspired by high-energy, hip-hop and electronic music events and opened a pop-up where product purchases allowed entry into the rave. “It was Rocky’s idea all along,” Gonzales said. “It allows us to do something that’s not a strict guest list.”

The second Rave event was with Rolling Loud in December 2021 and the next is scheduled for New York in April, followed by London in June to coincide with an exhibit Gonzales is hosting at the Museum of Youth Culture.

“We see it as something that lives on its own,” Gonzales explained. “There is no need for us to tie the event to anything.”

In February, Gonzales launched the Midnight Studios Season 0 and Season 1 collections together in Los Angeles, which included cut-and-sew basics, denim, outerwear, suits and accessories made in the USA, Italy and in Japan.

He decided to show the two collections together to catch up with the fashion calendar that was upended by COVID-19. “We didn’t originally plan to do a fashion show with Studios from the get-go,” Gonzales said, preferring to build direct relationships with consumers and with retailers, but changed his mind when fans, friends, followers and businesses descended on Los Angeles for Super Bowl LVI.

Musical references are scattered throughout the two collections. The phrase “Welcome to the Machine” appears on many styles and nods to Pink Floyd’s song from the album “Wish You Were Here.”.” Parade hoodies feature a marching band design, skinny suits are perfect for a retro rock band or Killers frontman Brandon Flowers, who preferred Hedi Slimane-era Dior Homme suits. The brand’s logo mixes the letter “M” for Midnight with a musical note, and the standout leather bags are shaped like boomboxes and vinyl records. The new offering expands Gonzales’ ode to rock music that began in 2014.

Although Midnight Studios is Gonzales’ high design approach, he still communicates his ideas through printed products with the art department. Their first collaboration, a license with the movie “The Batman,” features apparel featuring promotional artwork from the movie, including a portrait of actor Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne; a question mark for the film’s villain, The Riddler; the signature Batman logo and phrases like “I am the shadow”.

The Batman Collection by Midnight Art Department

Courtesy picture

Beyond that, Gonzales said he plans to continue producing once-or-twice-a-month collaborations in the same vein as previous collaborations with musicians like the Rolling Stones, Sex Pistols, and Courtney Love.

Beyond Midnight Studios, Gonzales will also continue to work with solo companies to express his ideas without parameters, like the jackets he produced with Buchanan’s Whiskey and the events he hosts as a DJ. In addition, this year he is launching a capsule with Vans inspired by his personal wardrobe.

“It’s like when you see someone like Virgil doing his art projects that don’t reflect Off-White or Louis Vuitton,” he said. “What he was doing really inspired me to take on projects on other platforms.”

Gonzales paid tribute to Abloh after his passing in late November, thanking the multi-hyphenate for collaborating with him early in his career. The post said Abloh visited Gonzales at his downtown Los Angeles apartment after he first spoke via direct messages on Twitter about what a proposed Off-White x Midnight Studios collaboration would look like. Abloh took the samples to Paris and asked Gonzales if he could visit his family. They went to see the concepts materialized and on the track that same season. Model Cindy Crawford wore one of the collaboration t-shirts at the Off-White fashion show on March 1.

“The ideas he comes up with and the level of detail are mind-blowing,” Hayes said. “There are two members of the council: me and him. And my job is to help bring out his ideas. I’m glad everyone sees what I see every day.