Canada Organic Cotton Boxers – Men’s Boxers

Frank And Oak, a clothing retailer based in Montreal, QC, is pleased to announce the launch of their men’s underwear line. Frank And Oak specializes in high quality clothing and the brand’s new line of men’s underwear is the latest step in its journey to become one of the region’s leading clothing producers. Frank And Oak is committed to maintaining sustainable practices without compromising quality, and it shows in the level of care that goes into every garment they produce.

We believe in considering the impact of the choices we make every day, and we see those choices as an opportunity to improve ourselves, says the apparel company. Our goal is to inspire a better way to live by creating conscious products that last. By combining innovation and environmentally friendly processes, we strive to help shape a cleaner, healthier and more conscious world, where human progress is in harmony with the well-being of the planet.

Frank And Oak was founded in 2012 in Montreal with a mission to create a clothing brand that would appeal to a new generation of creative individuals and entrepreneurs. From relatively humble beginnings in Montreal’s Mile End, Frank And Oak quickly became one of Canada’s top lifestyle brands and quickly rose to the top of the list of high-end digital retailers in Canada. Frank And Oak is a certified B Corp and is considered a leader in sustainable fashion. He uses highly innovative natural fabrics to create carefully designed garments. At Frank And Oak, the goal is to help customers live and enjoy their lives while feeling comfortable in whatever they choose to wear.

The company’s values ​​can be summed up in four simple phrases: act with purpose, build communities, inspire innovation and be authentic. The brand’s goal is to design durable products that combine timeless style and functionality, and thus lay the foundation for a better life. Through its unique style, Frank And Oak has managed to build a diverse community of passionate individuals. As an innovative and forward-thinking brand, Frank And Oak strives to provide state-of-the-art products to meet the ever-changing needs and preferences of its customers. Finally, authenticity is a major element of every aspect of the Frank And Oak brand.

As previously announced, every design decision Frank And Oaks designers make is fueled by the essence of Canadian living. Likewise, every product they create is designed to be as good for the environment as it is for the wearer. The company’s designers work tirelessly to produce timeless pieces that meet all the needs of modern Canadians while being innovative enough to meet the needs of tomorrow. They implement a number of technologies into each piece, making the experience of owning and wearing a Frank And Oak item completely unique.

By embracing circularity and innovation as our design philosophy, we strive to help shape a better, more conscious world where human progress is in harmony with the well-being of the planet. In 2019, we unveiled a series of ambitious goals to achieve by 2022. With this in mind, 78% of our products contain certified low-impact, cruelty-free, organic, biodegradable or recycled fibers. All of our jeans are designed to be easily recycled and are made from conscious materials and production methods. In addition, 55% of our denim assortment is made of recycled materials from recovered fibers. Our use of virgin polyester has decreased by 22% since 2019, with recycled polyester increasing by 43%. The wool we use in our garments is either recycled or sourced from ethical farms that practice a holistic approach to managing their land and herds, says a Frank And Oak spokesperson.

