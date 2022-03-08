How to Wear Denim Jeans to the Office





Men’s fashion seems more casual than ever, moving away from traditional trends and taking a fresh take on mainstream styles, says Emma Mortimer, Managing Director of The Outnet. For example, cardigans can be worn as a jacket, and tailoring can become casual with items such as oversized Bermuda shorts, puffer jackets and bomber jackets instead of a suit jacket. Wearing color is a great way to show self-expression and creativity. We are now also seeing a lot of rainbow colors, which is a nice change from the traditional menswear palette of navy, black and neutral. Rainbow sparkles are a point too far for Kimber, who launched denim as part of the Melbourne Fashion Festival with an intimate show at the Hilton Hotel in the former Melbourne Equity Chambers, where suits once ruled in master. Loading His modern work palette occupied neutral territory, with creamy terracotta, buttery tan and more bone than a museum, as well as pops of blue in denim and knits.

The approach is always the same, says Kimber. You always dress to go to work and see clients. Its always respectful making. It’s just the result is no longer a suit but you’re in jeans and that’s enough for most modern offices. No center fold required. Get the most out of your health, relationships, fitness and nutrition with our Live Well newsletter. Receive it in your mailbox every Monday.

