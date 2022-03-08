Fashion Nova CEO unveiled as $126 million buyer of LA’s largest mansion





Fast fashion company Fashion Nova keeps its prices affordable, but its owner has spent nine figures buying a roughly 105,000 square foot mansion in Los Angeles. Richard Saghian, who founded the company in 2006 and serves as its CEO, is the winning bidder for property One a Bel-Air, the largest house in the City of Angels, The Los Angeles Times reports. The estate sold well below its expected asking price of $500 million, and its most recent $295 million while listed by real estate brokers on the open market. On Thursday, the 21-bedroom home sold at auction with no reserve for $126 million, or $141 million including fees. At the time, The Wall Street Journal reported that the buyers are Los Angeles locals who won’t live there, but plan to use it as an investment. The One originally aimed to sell $500 million. Joe Bryant One of five swimming pools. Marc Angeles The One Bel-Air is a once-in-a-lifetime property that can never be replicated, Saghian, 40, told The Times in a statement. There is nothing else like it. As a lifelong Angeleno and avid real estate collector, I recognized this as a rare opportunity that also allows me to own a unique property destined to be part of Los Angeles history. A bankruptcy court judge plans to hold a hearing to review the sale later this month to decide whether or not it should go ahead. Saghian is legally bound to complete the deal by March 21. Saghian founded Fashion Nova in Vernon, California, a town southeast of downtown Los Angeles. He’s not only known for his budget looks, but also for endorsements of celebrities such as Lil Nas X and Cardi B. His annual sales now exceed $1 billion, the Times notes, adding that he could potentially serve as a backdrop for fashion shoots. Saghian was one of a handful of bidders. MovieMagic A living space. Marc Angeles Saghian owns two other SoCal homes. One, in Malibu, which he bought from Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos in 2021 for $14.7 million. The other, in the Hollywood Hills, he bought for $17.5 million in 2018. Nile Niami developed the home, but eventually forced it into Chapter 11 bankruptcy after Ones owner, a limited liability company named Crestlloyd, defaulted on more than $100 million in construction loans . Other features of the home include 360 ​​degree views of the Pacific Ocean, the Los Angeles skyline, and the San Gabriel Mountains. There’s also a 30-car garage, no less than five swimming pools, and a full-service beauty salon.

