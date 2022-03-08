Southern Roots Brings Menswear to Milledgeville | News

After spending 14 years working in the medical field, Crystal Ivey decided to do something different. A native of Milledgeville and alumnus of John Milledge Academy, Ivey said she had prayed for a new opportunity to open up and she believed it would be in the medical field, in which she had worked for so long.

The opportunity came from Jill Matthews, owner of the former Jack and Milly store in downtown Milledgeville. Mathews reached out and offered Ivey the chance to buy the store from him. This offer was something that Ivey kind of rejected and never really thought of as a possibility. However, after talking it over with her husband and praying, Ivey said it made sense to at least try.

Ivey quit his medical job in February 2020 and his store, Southern Roots, opened a month later in March 2020. The business serves as a go-to store for men’s clothing and accessories, although clothing for women and youth has also been added. The inspiration behind this came from the fact that Ivey not only wanted to have a positive impact on his community, but also due to the lack of places for men to shop in the area.

She explained that outside of Belk, men didn’t really have a place to shop, a real contrast to the number of women’s shops in Milledgeville. The strong need for men’s clothing led her to open Southern Roots and that’s ultimately why Ivey said she was doing what she was doing, to fill what she felt was a void for her community.

Southern Roots offers several notable brands, including Heybo, Fish Hippie, Genteal, Over Under, Peach State Pride, and Onward Reserve. Notably, Hey Dude Shoes is also available for purchase. Ivey is also quick to note that she is thrilled to have recently added Corkcicle tumblers to store inventory. The company may be a one-stop-shop for men, with its extensive collection that includes t-shirts, polo shirts, khakis, shorts and outerwear like vests and jackets, but its inclusion of clothing for women’s and youth, as well as other unique items, helps make Southern Roots a place where everyone can shop.

The store also has a unique atmosphere to complement its merchandise.

I have a lot of antiques in the store, and it’s a real laid back vibe, she said, before adding that during football season they usually have the games.

When Southern Roots opened in March 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic had just hit and businesses were beginning to close. Ivey said they weathered the storm after a bit of a rocky start.

We opened up and had a grand opening and the first week and then all of a sudden it kind of stopped,” she explained. We were able to do local deliveries and online orders.

She said she is grateful for the local support her businesses have received from friends and the community during this time as it has kept them open.

What Iveys loves most about running Southern Roots is the time she spends with her two children. When she worked in the hospital, she didn’t have as much leeway to go back to school or go on field trips. It also helps, she said, to make running the shop less stressful.

She sees Southern Roots as another chance to serve the community she calls home. When customers visit the business, Ivey said she hopes they’ll be greeted warmly, ultimately feel welcome and also find what they need.