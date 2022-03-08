Model Gigi Hadid will donate Fashion Week proceeds to Ukraine





Written by Toyin Owoseje, CNN Model Gigi Hadid has announced that she will donate all of her fashion month earnings to relief efforts in Ukraine. “Having a fixed calendar for fashion month means that my colleagues and I often present new fashion collections at heartbreaking and traumatic times in history,” she wrote on Instagram, alongside a series of shots from various fashion shows. Hadid, who is one of the most sought-after models in the industry, told her 72 million followers that while she couldn’t control her busy work schedule, she was keen to help those in need. She credited model Mica Argaaraz for inspiring her decision. “We have no control over most of our work schedules, but we’d like to walk ‘for’ something. Following in the footsteps of my friend @micarganaraz, I’m pledging to donate my earnings from the shows. fall 2022 to help those suffering from the war in Ukraine. From Michael Kors in New York to Vivienne Westwood in Paris, Hadid walked in numerous shows this month as fashion weeks unfolded in New York, London, Milan and Paris. Hadid went on to say that she would also use her earnings to continue supporting the Palestinians and concluded the post by writing, “Our eyes and hearts should be open to all human injustice. May we all see each other as brothers and sisters. sisters, beyond politics, beyond race, beyond religion. In the end, innocent lives pay for leaders who don’t go to war. Gigi Hadid poses backstage at the Moschino show during Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022 on February 24, 2022 in Milan, Italy. Credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images Hadid’s announcement comes days after Mila Kunis, Ukrainian-born actress and her husband Ashton Kutcher have pledged to match up to $3 million in donations to help refugees fleeing her homeland. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are also raising money to help the country’s refugees. Top Image: Gigi Hadid attends the Vivienne Westwood show during Paris Fashion Week.

