Stella McCartney dissects the work of artist Frank Stella for the Paris collection | paris fashion week

American artist Frank Stella once said he could tell a story with shapes. Paris Fashion Week has done it too, from Christian Dior’s triumphant new post-war look to Vetements’ more recent apocalypse-luxe oversized streetwear. Stella McCartney, whose clothes tend to wear cool silhouettes rather than embroidery or ruffles, has long felt an affinity with Stella that goes beyond sharing a name. Stella by Stella, presented on the roof of the Center Pompidou, was both a fashion collection and a celebration of the artist. The Stellas 1988 Ahab collage piece was transposed pure and straight from the canvas onto fluid stretch viscose dresses, McCartney said. Other prints have been dissected, with elements removed to extract something more palatable and wearable that would be attractive rather than overwhelming on a blouse or dress. Straight lines present in many rooms. Photograph: Johanna Geron/Reuters Stella had approval for every piece which was terrifying because he has great taste and incredible knowledge of art and design and also he’s really moody, laughed McCartney backstage after the show . There were a few things he said no to, but I was amazed at what he let us do. Stella’s early work tends towards monochromatic, straight lines, and this show started at the beginning, opening with a fluffy coat made of durable, cruelty-free fur, covered in bold monochromatic zigzags à la Stella. A model wears a pale pink Stella McCartney ruched dress as part of her Fall/Winter 2022/2023 women’s ready-to-wear collection show at Paris Fashion Week. Photograph: Johanna Geron/Reuters His early, more linear work lends itself so well to couture, and I love how he embraces minimalism and maximalism, which has such a parallel with our brand, which has a very simple masculine side and then a more feminine side. explosive, McCartney said. Pinstripes swung diagonally across a pantsuit, and a knit dress was constructed from triangular panels. The Frank Stella tribute pieces were beautiful to look at, but it was the less literal ones that were the most desirable to wear. Gathered, draped dresses in pale pink velvet and double-belted satin dresses with a romantic sweetheart hemline were as perfectly cut as the iconic oversized blazers. Frank Stella’s early work tends towards monochromatic and straight lines. Photography: REX/Shutterstock All the wine you drank during lockdown was turned into a purse, McCartney joked backstage at her latest sustainable fabrics experiment. The handbags have been made from a new leather that uses waste grape skins, sourced from Italian vineyards close to where the brand’s accessories are made. Another Mylo micelium leather bag continued the mushroom theme of last season’s collection. The soundtrack ended with John Lennons Give Peace A Chance. I just wanted everyone to know that everyone at Stella feels immense sadness for everything the Ukrainian people are going through and our hearts are with them, McCartney said.

