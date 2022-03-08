Gigi Hadid Ukraine Fashion Week Earnings Donation





“At the end of the day, it is innocent lives that pay for war, not rulers.” Gigi Hadid is one of the celebrities who uses his platform and his financial situation to provide humanitarian aid to Ukrainian refugees who were displaced by the ongoing invasion launched by Russia. Peter White/Getty Images

The 26-year-old model who currently works at Paris Fashion Week and parades while walking by Versace and Vivienne Westwood pledged to donate its winnings from the fall 2022 season to Ukraine and Palestine. Peter White/Getty Images

“Having a fixed calendar for fashion month means my colleagues and I often present new fashion collections at heartbreaking and traumatic times in history,” she began in a recent post on instagram. “We have no control over most of our working hours, but we would like to walk” for “something”, she said, adding that she was inspired by her friend, an Argentinian model. Mica Argaaraz. Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images

“I pledge to donate my earnings from the Fall 2022 shows to help those suffering from the war in Ukraine, as well as continuing to support those going through the same in Palestine,” Gigi continued. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Gigi, of Palestinian origin, has been talking about her for a long time Support for the state, whose people were occupied and displacedthrough the decades. She added: “Our eyes and our hearts must be open to all human injustice. May we all see each other as brothers and sisters, beyond politics, beyond race, beyond religion. In the end, innocent lives pay for war, not rulers. .” Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Gigi concludes her message by writing: “NOW UKRAINE. NOW PALESTINE. PEACE. PEACE. PEACE. . To learn more about the Ukrainian conflict, click on here. Daily BuzzFeed Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

