The Dior Men Summer 2022 collection features the CD Diamond logo





When fashion fans think of Dior Men, the brand’s venerable “Dior Oblique” logo is the first thing that comes to mind. But this summer, Dior Men unveiled a forgotten logo, designed long ago and never seen until recently. In 1974, Marc Bohan created the CD Diamond logo, which emerged from obscurity to cover the brand’s summer 2022 collection with his clean, modern brand. This season, the angular, asymmetrical Diamond logo is featured as a jacquard pattern on sweaters, as well as a screen print on Global Organic Textile Standards canvas bags and other items, all alongside the house’s luxe sneakers. and premium streetwear designs. So, to prepare for summer, take a look at some of our favorite new Dior Men items below, then click on the website Shopping. B22 Basket, Short-Sleeved Shirt & Bandana Bermuda Shorts Image via Rebecca Francois THE PRICE: $1,300/$2,100/$1,900 Dior Ingot 50 sports bag, cargo pants and B27 low-top sneakers Image via Rebecca Francois THE PRICE: $3,300/$1,150/$1,200 B27 low-top sneakers Image via Rebecca Francois THE PRICE: $1,200 CD Argyle Sweater Image via Rebecca Francois THE PRICE: $1,900 Coat with details on the sleeves, Dior Oblique overshirt, cargo pants and B27 low-top sneakers Image via Rebecca Francois THE PRICE: $4,200/$1,400/$1,150/$1,150 Dior Ingot 22 bag Image via Rebecca Francois THE PRICE: $2,150 Dior Oblique cap, floral short sleeve sweater, cargo pants and B22 sneakers Image via Rebecca Francois THE PRICE: $1,450/$1,550/$1,150/$1,300 Styling by Jannique Heard; Hairstyle by David Thompson; Makeup by Natalie Cardona; Modeling by Deon Hinton; and Production by Kathy Steele.

