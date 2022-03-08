Gigi Hadid will donate her Fashion Week winnings to Ukraine





Gigi Hadid is donating her proceeds from all the fashion shows she has attended this season to help those suffering in Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasion, as well as those similarly suffering in Palestine. The model shared photos of some of her biggest runway looks from the past month in an Instagram post on Sunday. Along with images, she explained, having a set calendar for fashion month means that my colleagues and I often present new fashion collections at heartbreaking and traumatic times in history. She noted, however, that while models don’t have control over most of our work schedules, one thing they can do is walk for something. Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the website comes from from. That’s why, Hadid announced, she decided to follow her friend and fellow model. Mica Argaarazpledging to donate my earnings from the fall 2022 shows to help those suffering from the war in Ukraine, while continuing to support those going through the same in Palestine. Our eyes and our hearts must be open to all human injustice. May we all see each other as brothers and sisters, beyond politics, beyond race, beyond religion. In the end, it is innocent lives that pay for warlords, not rulers. She concluded the post with HANDS OFF UKRAINE. KEYS ON PALESTINE. PEACE. PEACE. PEACE, and a dove emoji. In a post on his Instagram Stories on Sunday, Argaaraz kicked off this charity trend among his fellow catwalkers, writing I have to say it’s very strange to walk in fashion shows knowing there’s a war going on on the same continent. I will be donating part of my earnings from this fashion week to help Ukrainian organizations. To my model friends and fellow models and anyone else who is also struggling with this feeling, maybe this is something we could all contribute to. Shortly after the model shared this message, many others jumped on board, including Hadid, her sister bella, Kaia Gerber, Kiki Willems, Vittoria Ceretti, Francesca Summersand Aylah Petersonby The Independent. Bella, who also donates part of her fashion week earnings, shared Argaaraz’s post on her Stories and added, We have many Ukrainian friends, colleagues, models, production, casting and to see the lack of communication/knowledge of a war that is subsiding so close is very very sad… Make sure to ask your Ukrainian AND Russian friends if they are okay. If they need help. If there is anything WE can do for them. Whether emotionally, mentally or just a hug. Please reach out and see how you can be of help. If you’re feeling hopeless, now is the time to show up and remind the struggling people around you that you care and are here. More great stories from vanity lounge The trial of Prince Andrew who was not

