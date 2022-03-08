Fashion
The 10-man jersey boasts Junior Muratti in spectacular fashion
JERSEY The Under-18s retained Junior Muratti, in exciting fashion, securing an extra-time win over Guernsey at St Peter.
On a freezing day, when the northeast winds wreaked havoc, it was Jersey that drew the first blood.
As the half-hour approached, shirt number seven Harry Scott latched on to a ball above the Guernsey defense to head calmly home.
Paul Rentons’ young Jersey side took the upper hand for most of the half, with a few outside chances to add to the tally.
Miguel Carvalho, who would later be named man of the match, caused all sorts of problems for the Sarnian opposition, occupying brilliant positions between midfield and defence.
His creativity was at the heart of much of what Jersey did well, with the number eight defending resolutely to regain possession.
However, Guernsey held on, bided their time in the contest and started pressing in the final 15 minutes.
The shirt barricades were finally smashed by Sarnians in the 83rd minute as Ben Solway kicked nicely into the top corner, to leave the game on balance.
Extra time was needed to separate the two teams and after a solid first half of extra time Jersey found themselves backed into a corner.
Sean De La Haye was dismissed moments after returning to the field for a second yellow card.
The C-section youngsters refused to get upset though, and with the game looking destined for a penalty shootout, Darryl Mvalo stepped up.
The Jersey Wanderers striker dominated everyone to head home from an outgoing corner after 117 minutes.
Moments later, Jersey got the result by taking the same corner.
This time it was captain Jack Lumsden who leaped the most and buried his head in the corner of Luke Elmy’s goal.
The Jersey Renton manager described the victory as vital.
Normally I don’t talk about winning very often, but winning these kinds of games is so important, the manager said.
You could see what the game meant to each of them. The way they reacted to overtime goals shows what it means to them without even having to ask.
It wasn’t the neatest performance, but I’ve always said how brave this group of players are. They’re down to 10 men with plenty of time left. In a position where many would panic, they were resolute and waiting for the opportunity.
Guernsey put on a really good show, they have one or two really good players and they fight so hard which makes it difficult.
As I evaded in the days leading up to this tie, it was so hard to know what to expect from the guys.
We’ve been without competitive football for so long and although they play club football regularly, they haven’t had any very important competitive games together.
I couldn’t be more proud of each of them. Given this lack of match preparation and the circumstances of a man’s fall, they were exceptional and exceeded all my expectations.
The Rentons men had to wait almost two years to welcome Guernsey, but the wait was worth it.
Despite the change of venue from Springfield to St Peter, fans flocked in their hundreds to watch the first competitive football game between the Channel Islands teams since 2020.
A sequel much appreciated by the Jerseys, who rushed to a corner of their faithful to celebrate with them after the final whistle.
More reactions in tomorrow’s JEPs
