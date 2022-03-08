The miss of Dianna Agron, star of ‘Glee’, and more of the best and worst fashion of the Independent Spirit Awards 2022 | Gallery

By Megan Riedlinger

1:18 p.m. PST, March 7, 2022

The Film Independent Spirit Awards allow stars to rock slightly more laid-back ensembles each year, as the show takes place by the beach in the coastal town of Santa Monica, California. Now that the awards have been handed out, Wonderwall.com rounds up the best and worst fashion of the day from the March 6, 2022 ceremony. First up? Sorry, Diana Agron. Although crop top and skirt combos have been all the rage lately, something about this chocolate brown selection felt awkwardly dated. We just didn't like the halter-style sequin embellished top that she paired with a matching high-waisted skirt by Prada and brown strappy sandals.

Lily James' odd Del Core choice was a headache. The 'Pam and Tommy' star has been stunning in the style department lately, but she failed to impress in this cropped, spaghetti strap pink top with comically chunky sleeves. She paired the unfortunate top with high-waisted, wide-legged black pants for a big mistake.

Stunning in slate grey! Sydney Sweeney arrived in this sleeveless Miu Miu design with pretty floral appliques and an ankle length cut, accessorized with Christian Louboutin pointy toe pumps. She also ended up debuting a cute new hair shade, which we'll get a better look at next.

_ Sydney Sweeney showed off her new strawberry blonde locks in a wavy style at the Independent Spirit Awards, adding a peach lip and dramatic eyeliner to complete her beauty look.

_ Kristen Stewart usually knocks it out of the park in her quirky Chanel looks, but this jumpsuit fell flat. The shiny white long-sleeved design featured black detailing at the waist and along the legs, and while we liked how her pointy-toe pumps matched those additions perfectly, this shimmery look wasn’t one. of our favorites from the “Spencer” star.

_ Daisy Edgar-Jones served up the perfect beach red carpet look at the Independent Spirit Awards in a black dress that was anything but boring. It featured a unique tulip-shaped neckline, delicate strap detailing, and a semi-sheer skirt for a lovely breezy vibe.

_ Another star sporting a tight black dress that showed off a lot of skin? Julia Fox, although her choice was not as good as Daisy Edgar-Jones. The “Uncut Gems” actress (and recent Kanye West ex) rocked this confusing design with a spaghetti strap and thicker strap that flowed into what appeared to be a half bikini, half ruffled bodice. Make things even more interesting? A massive cutout at the hip edged with ruffles. And as she’s been known to do lately, Julia also added some edgy makeup.

_ Julia Fox rocked a serious cat eye but kept the rest of her beauty simple with a peachy lip.

_ Our pick for best dressed man on the red carpet? That honor goes to Andrew Garfield, who added a splash of bright color to his look in the form of a cheerful purple suit jacket. Underneath, he wore a lighter variety of the color of a lilac shirt and completed his casual and incredibly cool look with chocolate brown pants and boots.

_ Maggie Gyllenhaal was one of the big winners at the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards, she won Best Director, Best Screenplay and Best Feature, but we can’t say the same for her covered red carpet look. flowers.

_ Pretty in pink! We loved Marlee Matlin’s soft pink Armani Prive pantsuit and its sparkling lapels! And we loved how she accessorized with a hot pink clutch.

_ We’ve seen the ladies wear their pantsuits without an undershirt, but Taika Waititi showed that the men can do it too. He arrived at the Independent Spirit Awards in this peach Dzojchen suit with pointed white loafers for a spring-ready masculine look.

_ A star who didn’t let the beach setting affect her ensemble? Questlove, who arrived in this elegant all-black outfit that included a long coat, boots and a matching pearl necklace.

_ We weren’t a fan of Rosario Dawson’s structural mini dress, a spaghetti-strap confection with an edgy neckline and neon green embellishments that flowed down the sides of the skirt.

_ Recognize this dress? Breeda Wool wore a design by Christopher John Rogers with all the colors of the rainbow. The only problem? Mandy Moore wore the same look last month! Although Breeda opted to give it a more colorful look with the addition of strappy purple sandals.

_ Another star feels the rainbow? Daveed Diggs, who selected this suit and dress shirt combo from Moschino. Make things even more colorful? Her equally eye-catching dress shoes that finished off the daring outfit.

_ Helen Hunt felt wild on the red carpet in a tiger stripe mini dress in various shades, with a tiger motif on the skirt. She finished her memorable look with a pair of Sarah Flint sandals.

_ Hannah Einbinder’s printed suit looked fabulous, but paired with a matching dress shirt, it looked a little too printed. The star rocked matching coordinates with a pair of heeled black boots for a daring look that eventually landed among the duds.