Sacai Fall 2022 Ready-to-Wear Collection

Chitose Abe fought back tears backstage. It’s been two years since she went to Paris to present her Sacai collection. Typically, she comes four times a year, twice for women and twice for men, but COVID has kept her in her home base of Tokyo since the pandemic began. To mark his comeback, Abe said, I really wanted to do some very crisp clothes. The collection was recognizably Sacai, but it was geared more toward special occasions in a sort of celebration of her return to the runway. The show opened with a long dress whose tank top and bubble skirt shape had been stripped of all formality while retaining a sort of cool grandeur. The ear cuff of the Julia Nobiss Cartier Trinity model, which is part of an unprecedented collaboration between the jeweler and a fashion designer, which will be released later this year, contributed to the dressy vibe. The Abe method is about creating both new and familiar clothes by hybridizing different items together. In the past, a peacoat could have a puffy back or a leather biker jacket mingled with a tweed blazer. Pieces like these have become Sacai icons, easy for connoisseurs to spot. This time around, the idea was less about his signature mash-ups and more about experimenting with singular pieces. On the boxy men’s jackets, Abe cut out the pattern to create bra shapes worn over them, their elastic straps gathering the backs of the jackets in extreme bustle shapes. The long skirts of the collections, meanwhile, were split in the middle front and back, with each side gathered to the thighs. If that sounds complicated, it actually added a nice ease to an otherwise dramatic silhouette. It’s one of Abes’ talents, delivering a lot of looks just by tinkering with the shape, where other designers resort to embellishment. Amid the lean shapes elongated by raised waists that dominated the range was a standout parka whose khaki shoulders were spliced ​​with a sheen of three-dimensional red satin, as if a winter jacket had been replicated with a bubble dress. mid-century. It was a real treat to see Abes’ inventive work in real life again.

