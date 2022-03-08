Gigi Hadid pledges to donate Fashion Week proceeds to Ukraine





This season, Gigi Hadid will donate her Fashion Week winnings to Ukrainians suffering from the Russian invasion. “I pledge to donate my earnings from the fall 2022 shows to help those suffering from the war in Ukraine, as well as continuing to support those going through the same in Palestine,” Hadid said. wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday, adding that she was following in the footsteps of model Mica Argaaraz. The model, 26, explained that while she can’t control when she has to work, she has autonomy over how she can use her job for good. “Having a set calendar for fashion month means that my colleagues and I often present new fashion collections at heartbreaking and traumatic times in history,” she wrote. “We have no control over most of our working hours, but we would like to march for something. “ Hadid, who according to Forbes is one of the highest paid models in the world, said her thoughts are with those who fight “human injustice” and that war hurts the innocent. “Our eyes and our hearts must be open to all human injustice. May we all see each other as brothers and sisters, beyond politics, beyond race, beyond religion. In the end, innocent lives pay for warlords not leaders,” she wrote. “ALWAYS UKRAINE. KEYS ON PALESTINE. PEACE. PEACE. PEACE. ” Several fans and fellow fashionistas flocked to the comments section to praise Hadid for her generosity. “Set a gracious example my lovely friend,” wrote Helena Christensen. “Peace for ALL!” Diane von Furstenberg added. “Love you,” wrote Argaaraz, who previously announced plans to donate her own fashion month salary to the cause. Elsa Hosk and Donatella Versace commented with several red heart emojis.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pagesix.com/2022/03/07/gigi-hadid-pledges-to-donate-fashion-week-earnings-to-ukraine/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos