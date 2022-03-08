Review | The best looks from fashion week fall 2022 | life and art

Twice a year, top fashion designers and brands come together to show the world what they have to offer the fashion industry. Their best collections are presented with the most remarkable models of mankind, with bold prints merging with vibrant colors, unusual textures, unique designs and beautiful silhouettes, and each garment has a story to tell.

As usual, the four major fashion capitals around the world, New York, London, Milan and Paris, presented their unique designs last month for fashion week.

Below are my top favorite collections from various fashion week designers.

February 11-16: New York Fashion Week

Christian Siriano

Christian Sirianois an American fashion designer who was once on my radar because of Project Runway. Her fall collection lived up to my expectations and ended up being one of my favorites.

The Christians collection ranged from dark hues of solid black to a refreshing shade of blue along with other pops of color such as lime green and patterns galore. Although her collection was meant to channel the Victorian era colliding with The Matrix, her clothes reminded me of a beautiful night surrounded by the calming waves of the Pacific Ocean.

Her diverse range of body types included in the show has proven that her collection is inclusive for everyone. Each outfit complimented not only a variety of body shapes, but also different skin tones. From sleek vinyl pants to baggy garments that floated effortlessly down the catwalk, I’d say the Christian Sirianos collection deserves a round of applause.

February 18-22: London Fashion Week

Roskanda

London Fashion Week was full of strong and bold designs, but there was one designer collection that caught my attention and captivated me.RoxandaIlini, a Serbian fashion designer, produced a neutral color palette with a twist.

Her collection first started with silk caramel browns and mustard yellows with a hint of blue and green in between. Yet, as the collection continued on the catwalk, a beautiful burst of color began to emerge. Oversized puffer jackets with long coats, blazers and pants were awash in vibrant oranges, yellows and greens with a pop of pink and red from time to time.

This collection had an out-of-this-world feel with exaggerated baggy garments. If I had to choose an outfit for the Met Gala this fall, I would choose from the Roksanda collection.

February 22-28: Milan Fashion Week

Versace

I absolutely loved itVersacethe collection. Donatella Versace stayed true to her word that their female cast for Fall/Winter 2022 is exciting. From the start of the fashion show to the end, I felt empowered and inspired as a young woman.

Each item of clothing was perfectly matched with a strong hairstyle and makeup. Each model looked fierce and confident in what they wore. The clean edges of each piece bring every look together. The vinyl pants paired with a corset was a bold move, but looked amazing.

The color palette for the collections consisted of a nighttime vibe in shades of black, dark purple, chartreuse, candy apple red, pink, a black and white houndstooth pattern, and a sky blue accent color.

Although I loved the collection, I would have liked to see more variation of different body types. The whole collection screamed girlboss at me, but didn’t represent that message with the inclusivity of the body.

February 22 March 8: Paris Fashion Week

Hermes

Usually when I’m having trouble deciding what to wear, I choose to wear black. I feel like it’s a color that has an impact; it’s bold and strong on its own. InHermes collection, half of the wardrobe consisted of black garments, but each piece had a unique element, such as sheer fabric with intricate patterns tied to an abundant amount of leather.

At the beginning of the collection, I loved the simple but elegant contrast between pure white and black. The rest of the collection consisted of olive green, teal, baby blue and brown. I thought this was a good idea because although I love plain black, a pop of color is always nice.