We All Fell In Love With Euphoria’s Chloe Cherry This Fashion Month





Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the website comes from from. Chloe Cherry may have had the best time of fashion month. the Euphoria The star turned heads in New York, London and Milan as she happily enjoyed her first fabulous fashion weeks. Perpetually colorful and not yet jaded, she soaks up all these flashes of light. The actors’ first appearance was front row at Maryam Nassir Zadeh, for which she wore a pert cardigan with a cut-out top, sheer skirt and strappy shoes. Cherry, known as the adorable ditzy Faye in Euphoria, was transformed into a sassy art girl among followers of Zadeh’s kombucha cult. A few days later, Cherry posted a photo of herself to the London edition in a preppy Alessandra Rich striped knit dress. She followed that up with a snap of her popcorn halter dress by fashionable London designer Chet Loa London cool-kid dream! She didn’t just attend shows. In Milan, she walked for the beloved Blumarine, who sent her in a dusty purple miniskirt and matching bomber jacket, and GCDS, where she wore a tiny black dress with a crystal bra. Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the website comes from from. The 24-year-old’s full designer looks were styled by Tabitha Sanchez, the mastermind of some of TikToks’ biggest fashion stars (including Lil Huddy, who has since become a Saint Laurent darling). Cherry met Sanchez through Instagram, and the two hit it off. When you work with a stylist, someone can actually see your look and vibe from an outside perspective and put together what works, she says. Someone with really good taste can create something awesome. Even before Cherry and Sanchez met, the actor already had a distinct style. The former adult film actor, passed by Chloé Couture, became famous in the Euphoria-verse after making a porn parody fan-fiction based on the characters Rue and Jules. Cherry says her style, which combines Lolita’s innocence with high-octane energy, sets her apart in the world of adult film. I created such a recognizable look in the way I dressed, she says. I have always kept a certain atmosphere and aesthetic. The fun and vibrant thing is always what attracts me. Tumblr, which she discovered growing up in the historic Dutch county of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, provided the foundation for her aesthetic. I was able to discover things that I had never seen elsewhere, she says.

