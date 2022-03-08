Birkin Bros: Why men covet extravagant Herms handbags

When it came to men wielding Herms handbags, Floyd Mayweather was ahead of the curve. For years, the prodigious pugilist known as Money has made a habit of parading his arsenal of lustrous handbags from the French luxury house, recognizable by their trapezoidal shape and shimmering silver buckle. No luggage required, just my Diamond Herms HAC 50 crocodile money bag, reads the caption on an Instagram photo from 2015, which shows him stepping off a private jet with a towering black leather bag in his hand.

Kanye West, Travis Scott and Marc Jacobs have also carried the boxy Birkins (first introduced in 1984 and named after French actress Jane Birkin) or its heavier sibling, the Haut Courroies, or HAC. Herms doesn’t publicize the price of its coveted handbags (and they’re not specifically marketed by gender), but, according to collectors, Birkins start around $10,000, while the largest HAC can be even more. Dear.

Recently, the clique of men who tote the coveted bags from Hermès seems to be expanding. Driven by a combination of social media flexing, a rise in the adoption of men’s bags and an investment-obsessed fashion resale market, a fascination with Birkins and HACs is spreading from celebrities to less famous collectors.

Between the first half of 2021 and the second, the RealReal, a luxury resale site, saw the interest of male buyers in Birkins grow twice as fast as that of female buyers. During this period, men’s interest in searching for two plus-size models, the Birkin 45 (nearly 18 inches wide) and the Birkin 50 (nearly 20 inches wide), jumped 361% and 219% respectively. Among the male buyers on the RealReal,

the growth in sales of Hermss bags exceeded that of Louis Vuitton and Gucci bags.

StockX, the online resale marketplace that says it has a predominantly male clientele, has a Herms handbag section, where you can find a Birkin cherry red priced at $25,288 and a black version of its shoulder strap cousin, the Kelly, at $48,000. Bags are a small but growing facet of StockX’s business. This year, searches for Birkin have increased by 50% on the site, which indicates that it is currently seeing an even gender split among shoppers of items in its handbags section.

Dave Vegas professional player Dave Oaneca (in pink) is a prolific Birkin collector.

Photo:



Getty Images





Herms declined to share comparable data, but in a sign the house is reaching out to male bag shoppers, it showcased the Rock, a new zippered version of the HAC, at its latest men’s show in January. This one-bag luggage locker will be available in late 2022. (Herms would not share the price of the bag.)

Each Birkin is handmade in France and the company does not publish how many it produces per year. In the age of instant gratification online shopping, shopping for a Birkin is oddly and, perhaps snobly, daunting. You can’t buy a bag off the shelf; a Herms employee must offer the opportunity to purchase one. Many successful Birkineers will tell you that they spent years shopping for Herms items, clothes, homewares, shoes until a salesman granted them entry into this elite club. . An elite club, remember, where the entry fee would be at least $10,000.

There is such demand for these bags and honestly, rightly so, said Judy Taylor, President of Madison Avenue Couture, one of many resale sites, including Rebag, Jane Finds and Fashionphile, that has emerged over the past two decades as a shortcut to getting a new or lightly used Birkin, often at a premium price. The bags are beautiful, they’re very well made, you know, they have a certain panache to them, says Ms. Taylor.

In addition to collecting Herme handbags, New Yorker Max Brownawell analyzes the Birkin resale market.

Photo:



Max Brownawell





That may sum up a Birkins appeal in general, but why are men more interested in them than before? On the one hand, some men have progressed beyond mocking man bags and now think of them as practical, though often extravagant, accessories. There’s a subset of men who now feel more comfortable with these smaller bags and can carry them well, said Ms. Taylor, who estimated half of her bag customers were men, although the majority of these men still buy bags for their wives or partners.

The internet has also convinced more men that Birkins are worth coveting. On Instagram, you can find accounts like @MenInHermes and @BirkinMen filled with images of men posing with these square bags.

With social media, you get a lot more by tailoring your collection and getting all the latest colors for the season and all that, said Max Brownawell, a New York artist and Birkin connoisseur who consults on the handbag market for auction house Sothebys. Mr Brownawell follows the Birkin resale market and noted that recently prices for larger sized bags (which are better suited to a larger frame for a man) have risen, which he attributes in part to buyers men who flock to the brand.

There’s an I’ve got it and you don’t call on Birkins who, among men, speaks the same boastful language as buying limited NFTs or a pair of vintage Jordans in two markets that have also exploded recently . Men often view Birkins as an investment, and Herms bags in good condition hold their value in the resale market. I come into this knowing I won’t lose any money, said Matthew Nguyen29-year-old actor and artist in Los Angeles who bought a few Herms bags on the resale market.

Tech recruiter Gordon Paitimusa diligently saved up to buy his Birkin.

Photo:



Gordon Paitimusa





Mr Nguyen, who grew up in Australia, didn’t grow up around designer handbags but fell in love with them as an adult through YouTube reviews and unboxing videos. I use Herms because it’s so understated, he said, adding that he likes to pair the bags with second-hand clothes for a high-low clash. Rather than keep his bags cloistered in dustproof plastic cases (as finicky collectors do), Mr. Nguyen hauls them around town, storing pepper spray, his wallet, sunglasses and keys inside. interior.

Gordon Paitimusa, 30, a recruiter for a tech company in San Francisco, who owns a black leather version of a Birkin, sees himself as part of a new generation of young male shoppers who really save and save money and decide to spend their money on a Herms bag. (He wanted it on the record that he doesn’t have a dad who bought him the bag.)

He spent years researching the bags by reading and watching YouTube videos and was able, quite impressively, to iron out the differences between two of their manufacturing options, the smooth Barenia leather and the heavy Clemenceas if he saw fit. was training to become a Herms sales associate. If you’re going to spend that amount on a bag, he said, you should be pretty aware of the type of leather you like. Wise words for all future Birkin brothers.