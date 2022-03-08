Balenciagas Fall 2022 show in Paris Fashion Honored Ukraine





Balenciaga opened its Fall 2022 with a statement from Creative Director Demna, formerly known as Demna Gvasalia, who addressed the attacks on Ukraine and his own personal experience as a refugee from his native Georgia. The war in Ukraine triggered the pain of past trauma that I have carried with me since 1993, when the same thing happened in my home country and I became a refugee forever, he said. writing. This show needs no explanation, it is a dedication to fearlessness, resistance and the victory of love and peace. There’s something to be said for how brands use their voices at times like these: before the show, Balenciaga deleted its Instagram feed, save for the single image of the Ukrainian flag. (Demna had also placed oversized T-shirts with the Ukrainian flag on each guest seat.) As show attendees, including Kim Kardashian, who wore head-to-toe yellow duct tape with the Balenciaga logo, took place, the lights came on to reveal a violent snow squall coming from behind. a glass wall. It was both lyrical and poetic in its form and escapism. The models were dragging their hair, pants, dresses and any other accessories they wore through the snow, blowing behind them from the force of the wind. It was an aesthetic display of resistance for sure, both figuratively and literally; much of the collection was done in dark but powerful shades of all black. While a number of Balenciaga sock boots, floral-patterned dresses with matching attached gloves made an appearance, there were also new pieces that evoked a sense of defiance, appearing as a kind of protective armor. Many of the looks were truly head-to-toe: they covered hands, fingers, feet and neck, seven eyes with oversized sunglasses. Where there was skin, it was flanked by strong statements: shorts and sneakers with a blanket thrown over the shoulders, for example. The Balenciaga strip look that Kim Kardashian also wore came in its own runway form, and according to the brand, the strip itself will be sold on its own for a DIY approach. But perhaps the most poignant part of the collection was the accessories. Boots slung over the shoulders and merged into a single, awkwardly satisfying tote version of the ubiquitous Le Cagole bag, while large, unstructured black-and-white bags looked like garbage bags. Both were references to Demnas’ own refugee experience. Still, the collection left me wanting more innovation and newness, many of the silhouettes, prints and shapes were Balenciaga staples already presented to its fans time and time again. Faced with such a spectacular setting, some signatures seemed dull. A turquoise dress with a train blowing in the wind closed the show, as lights flashed across the venue and snow continued to fall. Without context, it would have just been a beautiful dress that recalled much of Demnas’ previous work for the brand. But against the background of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and the statement of the designers, it has established itself as an unshakeable symbol of resistance. The show also did something that other brands failed to achieve this season: it offered the concept of escapism and using your voice in a number of ways.

