Men’s golf struggles in final round of Findlay Invitational | Portable

Wayne State Men’s Golf finished in sixth place at the Findlay Invitational at the Big Blue Course in Lexington, Ky., March 28-29.

Grand Valley State University won the event, posting a final score of 854. The Warriors shot a total of 872 to wrap up the event.

Head coach Mike Horn said the Warriors had scored well in previous rounds, but a poor putt resulted in a combined score of 297.

We played very solid in the second round. We ended up taking second, maybe two shots off the lead midway through the second lap, Horn said. We just passed out a little bit and the whole tournament was about not getting enough birdies.

The Warriors’ five starting players were junior Josh DiCarlo, redshirt senior Sean Niles, redshirt second Matt Pelak, rookie Mat Hawryluk and redshirt second Garret Day.

Pelak led the way for the Warriors, shooting career-best 72, 70 and 74 over three innings. Niles started strong, hitting straight 71s, but shot a 78 on the final day. DiCarlo started shaky but finished well, shooting 76, 75 and 72.

Horn said Pelak had already scored well and was happy to see him show his skills.

He played really well, he qualified as our number five that week, Horn said. He played awesome and he was playing so well during COVID and then we haven’t played this fall (2020), actually this spring (2021) and this fall (2020), through both semesters, and he probably put in the most work for the two semesters that we couldn’t play due to COVID. So it’s not a shock for him to play so well, just nice to see him get the opportunity.

Horn said a lack of capitalization on scoring opportunities and rough weather factored into WSU’s arrival.

It really came down to par-5s. We didn’t play the par-5s well. It’s kind of a priority, we’re doing really well on par 5s,” said Horn. It was super cold, super windy and it’s the same for everyone but we tend to have skinny guys and skinny guys have a bit of a hard time with the cold and the wind.

DiCarlo said he played regularly but wanted to improve his putting skills.

The first day, I struggled with the putter. I did well throughout this spring season, DiCarlo said. I just need to fix a few things with the putter and I’ll be back where I need to be.

Horn said the Warriors need to string together big rounds to compete at NCAA Super Regionals and NCAA championships.

Everyone has made up their own moments. We just weren’t able to get three, four or five guys together in one day who played really well,” Horn said. If we were to make the national tournament, it should happen.

The NCAA Super Regionals will be held at Purgatory Golf Club in Noblesville, Indiana, May 5-7. The NCAA Championships will be held at TPC Golf and Country Club in Dearborn, May 16-20.

The Warriors will be looking to play their best at the Bill Blazer Memorial at Urbana Country Club in Urbana, Illinois on Saturday and Sunday, Horn said.

I always think over the course of the year we don’t want to peak too early and we’re definitely capable of that,” said Horn. We weren’t looking for a game that wasn’t doable for us, we were just looking for our guys who are very, very talented at bringing more than one guy together at a time. And if they did, they were really going to do something special.

David Carter is the South End’s sportswriter. He can be reached at [email protected]

Cover photo courtesy of WSU Athletics.

