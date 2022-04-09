



IRELAND clashed with a men’s side yesterday afternoon in a dramatic bid to improve on their faulty set pieces ahead of tomorrow’s clash against Italy (17:00 KO, live on RT2/BBC iPlayer).

Head coach Greg McWilliams has happily admitted to bringing in a combined UCC men’s team (U20 and senior) to give his inexperienced squad the kind of practice and pressure they need ahead of their first game Six Nations Historic Site at Musgrave Park.

Ulster prostitute Neve Jones (23) had no problem mingling with the men and, as chief darts thrower, will be particularly vital in settling the line-up. The Ballymena native has already proven she is ready to do whatever it takes to up her game. She was the only girl to play on her local children’s team, urged her school to introduce female student rugby and had to travel to Malone RFC to join a women’s team. Three months ago she moved to Gloucester-Hartpury in the Allianz Premiership, a move which came at a cost to her career off the pitch. She studied sport and coaching at UUJ and worked for Ulster Rugby, as attendance manager, before the move. Now she’s working as a nanny for a little boy, a job that seems counterintuitive for a player with an obvious taste for crushing people on the pitch. I still do some coaching in Gloucester. We have a deal with a nearby gym and I work with the kids there, so I always have that little bit of excitement to see them grow and play the sport that I love so much. 2022 TikTok Women’s Six Nations Championship Round 2, Stade Ernest-Wallon, Toulouse, France 2/4/2022 His move to England was for the sole purpose of playing rugby and improving my game, thanks to three supervised club sessions per week on the pitch and indoors. Training alongside international hookers like Kelsey Jones (Wales) and Connie Powell (England) has earned him a starting spot in Ireland and eight caps to date. Im absolutely loving the environment (in England) and thriving in it. The coaching is fantastic and it’s like I’ve been there all my life. Playing in the Premiership I learned a lot about being smarter with the jackal and the tackle. I am constantly learning and growing as a player. Jones’ love of a hard-hitting tackle was spawned early. I was the only girl with the boys at Mini Rugby, my dad had me playing on the pitch at home to practice tackling with him. Tackle is a big part of the game and I like the challenges. She’s already made history as Malones’ first women’s international and whatever pride they take in it, it’s mutual. I actually have a framed jersey to put in the clubhouse because Malone has done so much for me over the years and I’m so grateful to them. If they hadn’t been there when I was 13 I probably wouldn’t be playing rugby or where I am now. She reversed a trend in some of her Irish teammates who played Gaelic football before switching codes. Rugby has always been her first choice but, during lockdown in 2020, she took up Gaelic football with East Belfast, the first GAA team to set up shop in this part of town for nearly 50 years. I always say that Gaelic footballers make good rugby players, but it’s not necessarily the other way around! she laughs. I gave it my best shot, I absolutely loved it and if I get the chance to give it another shot, I definitely would. For now, she is a vital cog in the front row in a very inexperienced side forced to learn on the job after suffering confidence-sapping defeats at Wales (19-27) and France (5-40) . We train to play and play to win, so obviously we want to win every game. The pressure is a privilege, you take it when you put on the green jersey, insists Jones. There are a lot of strong characters in the team and they are very good at bringing players together and building that cohesion. Yes, we had a tough game last week, but we’ve regrouped and can’t wait to get back on the pitch and put that into practice. We know as a team what we have to do. IRELAND V ITALY: L Mulhall, A Murphy Crowe, E Higgins, S Flood, B Parsons; N Cronin, K Dane; L Djougang, N Jones, C Haney; N Fryday, S Monaghan, D Wall, E McMahon, H O Connor. Subs: E Hooban, C Pearse, K ODwyer, B Hogan, A Wafer, A Reilly, E Breen, A Doyle.

