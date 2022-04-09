Rick Ross has delivered many classic rap verses over the years. His verse on Kanye’s “Devil In A New Dress” is definitely high in the ranks, but the story behind how the verse came to be might shock some.

Ross recently appeared on LeBron James and UnInterrupted’s The shop, alongside Gunna, Las Vegas Aces player Aja Wilson and United Master CEO Steve Stoute. During the episode, Ross said he wasn’t averse to asking his collaborators to change their verses if it didn’t fit the rest of the song. .”

Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images

As soon as I heard beat, I wrote a verse right there, Ross said. The verse you heard is not what it was [in the end]. I wrote two or three verses right then and there just for Kanye to hear the vibe and I was like this, my verse here.”

Despite his eagerness, Ross’ selected verse was quickly criticized by Kanye himself, who noted that he knew Ross had it in him to go even harder. For Ross, it was definitely a reality check.

That’s the first time anyone’s said Rozay, I know you, you could go harder,” Ross continued. “Rozay’s not used to that.”

Ross said he was shocked he said his verse didn’t measure up. He comes back like, Rozay, you know I know you. This verse here you could and I looked at it [like] what? I could what?

Kanye’s comment seemed to trigger something in Ross. Don’t even finish this, Ross recalls telling Kanye. Relax, come back and holla at me. I said this crazy guy, and I went home immediately.

Overall, Ross noted that the encounter is proof of Kanye’s talent as a producer. He also said that Kanye is definitely someone who is going to challenge you to produce your best work.

Without a doubt, he will definitely challenge you, he said. For me to be awesome and make sure everyone’s in the room with you [is] great, you have to make sure to challenge and not just accept.

Check out the full episode of Ross from The shop below.