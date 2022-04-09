



Internationally renowned designer KolchagovBarba hit the track last night at Forney Transport Museum for the night five of Denver Fashion Week (DFW). The solo show illustrated everything from ultra-feminine costumes to timeless dresses, all in the name of female empowerment. The incredible collaboration betweenSvetolsav KolchagovandEmilio Barba was an unprecedented fit for DFW’s growing audience. The duo first heard about Colorado’s biggest fashion storefront during a trip to Vail and the rest is history. Last night’s show marked the brand’s first appearance on the US catwalk and the designers said they were looking forward to a lasting relationship. It’s clear that Denver is really making a name for itself on the global fashion map. KolchagovBarba After eager guests strolled through vintage cars and other museum relics leading to the track, the host Big Mo happily waved to the crowd as he acknowledged all the beauty he had seen that night. However, the best was yet to come. Soon an ambiguous video played on the screen with a countdown in time, highlighting events like the pandemic and Brexit. Slowly to the rhythm of classical music, Denver’s top models parade. This slideshow requires JavaScript. KolchagovBarba incorporated a variety of colors, silhouettes and materials to represent the uniqueness of not just women, but the human race. The couture brand uses hand-woven lace and luxurious fabrics, textures and materials to create its signature garments. The overall look was both classic and seductive, a harmonious balance between glamor and sophistication. READ: Denver Fashion Week welcomes international designers KolchagovBarba This slideshow requires JavaScript. Dresses functioned as tools to decorate the female body and nothing was forbidden. Sumptuous pants and dresses featured elaborate embroidery and lace, some even adorned with fringe and crystals. The collection left attendees wanting more as it looked like each model was truly born to wear the KolchagovBarba piece they sported that night. The second half of the show was marked by 27 spring dresses presented like a carousel. It was a nice change of pace after the individual trail rides. It was clear that KolchagovBarba is a veteran of the high fashion industry, but new light has shone on their “ONE” collection with Denver’s unparalleled attention to energy. This slideshow requires JavaScript. by Netflix sell sunset star Vanessa Villela made her track debut as she closed out the night. His impressive, over-the-top performance caught the attention of Coloradans across the state. Behind the scenes, Villela said Denver was an attractive place to develop her fashion career. READ: Selling sunsets Vanessa Villela debuts her first-ever runway walk at Denver Fashion Week The energy is palpable for the there are two shows left on the weekend at the Forney Museum of Transportation to wrap up this season’s Denver Fashion Week. All the photographs ofRoxanna Carrasco. Click here for full galleries including runway looks, street style and step and repeat photos.

