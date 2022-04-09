Two GOP senators chose to disrespect Ketanji Brown Jackson. And it’s a bad look





And neither Lindsey Graham nor Rand Paul could mind being on the floor for it.

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was confirmed as the next Supreme Court justice by a 53-47 margin, with three Republicans joining all Democrats in voting for her. The vote paves the way for Jackson to become the first black woman to hold a seat on the nation’s highest court.

Graham of South Carolina and Paul of Kentucky voted against Jackson, which was no surprise. But it was the way they did that is worth calling.

None of the senators were allowed to vote on the Senate floor because they were not wearing ties, as noted CNN’s Ali Zaslav and Ted Barrett. Graham arrived at the vote wearing a quarter zip and a blazer, even though video from a press conference Graham attended on Thursday shows he was wearing a tie earlier in the day. He voted “no” from the Senate locker room, which is essentially an upstairs members’ lounge.

Graham’s spokesman, Kevin Bishop, declined to comment on why the senator was not wearing a tie for the vote when asked by CNN. “He voted. His vote was recorded,” Bishop said. Meanwhile, Paul delayed the final vote for nearly half an hour before voting “no” from the Senate locker room wearing casual clothes. He did not respond to a question from Barrett Thursday about why he was late. Senators usually vote from the floor of the chamber. But Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer had asked all senators to vote from their desks on Thursday, a rare request that is usually reserved for important votes, such as Supreme Court nominations. After the vote, Graham posted a internet video touting his opposition to Jackson, noting that Democrats “destroy conservative justices and expect us to clap and vote ‘Yes.’ (It should also be noted that Graham had wanted President Joe Biden to nominate Judge J. Michelle Childs of her home state of South Carolina for the vacant seat instead of Jackson.) A number of Republican senators also left the room after the final vote amid a standing ovation for the historic character of the moment. It is not normal. And it follows a confirmation process in which Republicans have sought to raise questions about Jackson’s record in cases involving child pornography. Missouri Senator Josh Hawley said the judge showed “a tendency to let juvenile porn offenders off the hook for their appalling crimes.” A CNN review of Jackson’s writings and records found that “Jackson primarily followed common court practice in sentencing in such cases, and that Hawley took some of his comments out of context by suggesting that these were opinions rather than follow-up questions to subject matter experts.” Watch. It’s completely fair for Graham and Paul to oppose Jackson based on their own beliefs and understanding of his opinions. But not even going to the Senate to vote what everyone agrees is a historic vote? This is frowned upon. This story has been updated with comments from Graham’s office.

