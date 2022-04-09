Kim Kardashian delivers drama in Fierce Mugler dress at Hulu premiere – Footwear News

Kim Kardashian had all eyes on her as she arrived at the Los Angeles premiere of her family’s new Hulu series, “The Kardashians,” held at Goya Studios on Thursday night. The highly anticipated reality series will officially premiere on April 14. The Skims founder wore a custom silver latex dress by Thierry Mugler, which was created before the designer passed away in January.

The figure-hugging number was complete with a plunging bralette top, thigh-high slit and slight ruffles at the hem. True to her signature aesthetic, the superstar mogul accessorized with chunky silver hoop earrings, a layered choker necklace and matching bangles.



Kim Kardashian wearing a custom Thierry Mugler latex dress at the Los Angeles Premiere of Hulu’s ‘The Kardashians’ held at Goya Studios on April 7, 2022 in Hollywood, Los Angeles. CREDIT: Hulu via Image Press Agency/ME



Kim Kardashian attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Hulu’s ‘The Kardashians’ held at Goya Studios on April 7, 2022 in Hollywood, Los Angeles. CREDIT: Hulu via Image Press Agency/ME

Kardashian styled her raven tresses in a romantic bun and let her few locks frame her face. She opted for soft glamor with a neutral pout. The length of her dress didn’t allow her shoes to be chosen, but it wouldn’t be surprising if she topped things off with a pointed silhouette or stiletto heels.

While her dress was enough to get everyone talking, Kardashian’s striking arrival with Pete Davidson is what really stole the show. The couple were all smiles as they stepped out to get their first look at the family’s new reality show. Davidson kept things casual by pairing a classic blazer and pants by designer Shane Gonzales, whose Midnight Art Department The brand recently launched a collaboration with Modelo. Davidson coordinated with a white shirt and finished his look with black shades and cool white sneakers.



Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson at the Los Angeles premiere of “The Kardashians” on Hulu on April 7, 2022. CREDIT: APEX / MEGA

