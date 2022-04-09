Looking for a vintage satin wedding dress for $100? You’re lucky!

If you’re like many couples, you may have postponed your wedding during the pandemic, so you may still be looking for the perfect dress for the big day.

If vintage is your thing, you’re in luck.

This Sunday from noon to 3pm, long-running non-profit theater company, London Community Players, is hosting a vintage clothing sale called “Bridal Binge”, in their wardrobe at 523 South Street.

“We probably have several hundred items,” said longtime volunteer Anne Humberstone who manages the wardrobe department alongside volunteer Mary Jane Walzak. “We probably have about three dozen wedding dresses. We have items suitable for bridesmaids, mother of the bride, mother of the groom. We have robes.”

Anne Humberstone and Mary Jane Walzak are both life members of London Community Players and are in charge of the wardrobe department. (Rebecca Zandbergen/CBC News)

There are also dozens of tuxedos.

The community theater company is getting rid of old wardrobe stocks it has collected over nearly 50 years. “We need to make more room for incoming costumes primarily for Pride and Prejudice.” This play takes place this season at the Palace Theater from May 5 to 15.

There are dozens of vintage wedding dresses for sale. This petite size dress features faux lace, satin covered buttons and sells for $125. (Rebecca Zandbergen/CBC News)

“We get a lot of donations from families of deceased people,” Humberstone said. “We had a lady in Woodstock who was an excellent seamstress. We had loads of items from her. Some with matching hats and shoes.”

There is a catch. Many dresses are small or very small. “They used to be regular sizes back in the day, but based on our sizes for the 21st century, they’re running small,” she said.

There are hundreds of dresses for sale, but most of them are smaller in size, said volunteer Anne Humberstone. (Rebecca Zandbergen/CBC News)

“We try to raise funds like no other arts program,” Humberstone said. “We’ve been through a lot over the past two years, so this is a fundraiser.”

“It’s reasonably priced and a great deal for everyone.”

If you can’t make it to this sale, London Community Players is holding another vintage sale on May 1st. It will feature day and evening wear and prom dresses.