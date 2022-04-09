Wilson-based nonprofit offers campaign for students in need of prom dresses





WILSON, NC (WTVD) — A local nonprofit is on a mission to help college students have their Cinderella moment during this prom and formal event season. The Hall Foundation is hosting its 9th annual Cinderella Project to provide prom dresses for students of all sizes who may not be able to afford them. Angie Hall, founder of the Hall Foundation, knows the need for accessible formal wear from personal experience. “When I was coming up, my family, we couldn’t really afford prom dresses. So my grandma made our prom dresses,” Hall said. “And while it was a great experience having your grandma make that dress, I wanted to give someone else that experience of not being able to afford a dress, but we’re here to be able to provide it to you. .” This year’s Cinderella Project is hosted by Meridians Day Spa in Wilson. Meridians Day Spa is owned by January Dillard and has a large enough space for students to peruse the large number of dresses available. “Her space has a huge amount of space and lots of rooms that we can use for girls to look at dresses and even try on dresses here,” Hall said. According to Dillard, each person who donates an outfit for the clothing drive has the chance to act as a “fairy godmother” for those in need of a dress. “All the dresses represent a fairy godmother. Someone made a donation, whether it was an aunt, a grandmother, a mum. We even had teenagers who came to donate what they wore last year “, said Dillard. Dillard said The Cinderella Project is important because she feels a family connection to those in need of dresses. “It’s a community awareness. I feel like it’s all of our girls,” Dillard said. According to Hall, the project currently has more than 400 donated dresses to give away and more are still being donated. Dresses range from size 0 to size 40. Donations are accepted year-round and any dresses not taken are kept for the following year’s Cinderella Project. “We’re still getting donations,” Dillard said. “So keep bringing them in.” The collection is open to all students in need of formal wear. Hall asks students looking for gowns to bring a parent or guardian and school identification such as an ID card or school report. Hall said they will accept tuxedos and suits this year, but she hopes to promote the donation of more men’s clothing for next year’s campaign. “We have a lot of guys contacting us, a lot of schools contacting us to see if we have suits or tuxedos for the young men who come to ceremonies and proms,” Hall said. “And we haven’t received any donations this year – something I’ve tried to push in the past, but next year we really hope we get those donations.” Students looking for robes can visit the Meridians Day Spa at 606 Fairview Ave in Wilson on Sunday, April 17 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Monday, April 18 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. According to the Hall Foundation’s Facebook page, donations are being accepted at Meridians Day Spa, 252 Head Quarters in Wilson, Carolina Billiards in Wilson, and Miranda’s Sweet Addictions in Rocky Mount.

