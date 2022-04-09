Why You Should Buy Your Teen’s New Year’s Prom Dress

Prom season may still be a long way off, but it can pay to start shopping for prom dresses early to avoid disappointment. the hottest prom looks can sell out quickly, and adding potential delays into the mix is ​​a recipe for disaster.

If you’re wondering if you should buy your teen’s prom dress at the start of the year, here’s why it’s a good idea.

Reasons to buy a prom dress early

To overcome the delays linked to the pandemic

Although most businesses are now operating smoothly, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause staff shortages, which can lead to delays in fulfillment centers and postal service. If you order a dress online at the last minute, it is quite possible that it will arrive late. Instead, order early, and there will be no need to worry about whether it will reach you on time or not.

In case your teen changes their mind

Everyone has the right to change their mind, so you don’t want to find yourself in a situation where your teen decides they don’t like the dress they chose anymore and there’s nothing suitable for them. to wear.

This can be a particular problem when shopping online, as items may look different in person or fit very differently than they do on the model pictured. Or you may simply discover that the dress is too big or too small when trying on.

When you buy early, you have time to swap the dress out for another or a different size before the big event if needed.

Go to measure

Prom is a big deal for many teenagers, especially prom, which marks a farewell to high school before moving on to college or the working world. As such, they may want an additional special dress. Tailored and tailored dresses fit like a glove, which can make teens feel good about themselves as they head out to dance. They don’t have to cost a fortune either. This is especially true when buying dresses from independent brands, which often cost about the same as high-end off-the-shelf dresses.

What to look for in a prom dress

Although there is not a single feature that makes a dress a ball gown, this type of clothing is definitely more formal than an everyday dress. Many have full, ruffled skirts, tight bodices, and are adorned with beads, lace, rhinestones, or sequins. They can be long, knee length or above the knee, but many shoppers opt for longer styles.

While these are hallmarks of a classic prom dress, teens can wear any dress they like to prom, so it’s fine to opt for something quite different. If they prefer casual dresses or want to opt for something with an alternative vibe, there is nothing stopping them. Not everyone goes for a classic prom dress, and it all depends on whether the wearer feels happy, comfortable, and confident.

The best prom dresses

B Darlin Juniors Off Shoulder Sparkle Dress

With a long, full skirt, fitted bodice, off-the-shoulder design and shimmering pale pink fabric, it’s the princess dress some teenage girls dream of.

Sold by Macy’s

Say Yes to the Strapless Embellished Ball Gown Prom Dress

This stunning ivory dress is adorned with golden beads. Although described as strapless, it has two thin spaghetti straps.

Sold by Macy’s

City Studios Juniors Embellished Illusion Tulip Dress

Thanks to the lace and crochet bodice backed by nude panels and the long, flowing skirt, this dress has a casual bohemian look while still being elegant enough for prom. It comes in pink, navy blue and lemon.

Sold by Macy’s

Stunning lace and tulle ball gown

This beautifully ruffled dress is available in a range of sizes and colors, or you can choose a custom color and size to achieve a precise fit.

Sold by Etsy

