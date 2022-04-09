Citizens dress up in downtown Clinton





CLINTON – Downtown Clinton is awash in floral beauty as the Clinton Main Street program has taken the time to create beautiful spring and Easter decorations. “The Hearts and Flowers team, etc. is a group of passionate downtown Clinton volunteers who love their community and find such pleasure in beautifying downtown Clinton,” said Mary Rose, Director of Planning and City Main Street Director of Clinton. “It makes us happy, and we hope what we do will bring smiles to others in our community as well,” said Kay Raynor, a member of the Clinton Main Street Program Advocacy Committee. “We would like to thank the staff of the Planning Department and the Public Works Department for providing us with the resources and the space we needed to carry out these projects. It really is teamwork. » “We’re so excited that we’re starting to think about what we can do next to make downtown more festive for every holiday,” Vickie Mattocks said. After Christmas 2021, with Valentine’s Day fast approaching, the group met with Rose, she said, to discuss the idea of ​​placing hearts downtown. Enthused by the idea, Rose happily agreed to pay for all paint and materials from the Clinton Main Street program budget. “Participating members of this group first worked to extend Christmas decorations to downtown Clinton as part of our Clinton Main Street Program Christmas Committee,” Rose said. “Then they just wanted to continue bringing joy to our community by forming a small committee that they named ‘Team Hearts and Flowers, etc. “” The committee first created and installed small painted wooden hearts of all shapes and sizes. Raynor, Vickie and Ricky Mattocks, Debbie and Darrell Jones, Linda Andrews and Vickie Crane are participating committee members, Rose said. The next holiday was St. Patrick’s Day, and so shamrocks and leprechauns began to appear in the plant beds around downtown. April now brings flowers, eggs and Easter bunnies before Easter. “I really see the joy these volunteers feel as they work to create and place these decorations downtown,” Rose said. “They are having so much fun! How rewarding it is as a director of Main Street to know that your volunteers are happy and satisfied with the work they do. Our goal as a main street program is to promote downtown, attract visitors and shoppers to our small businesses, and truly be a destination that our community is proud of. The team “Hearts and flowers, etc.” volunteers are making a huge difference with these little bits of joy they place downtown,” Rose said. She said they can’t wait to see what this group of volunteers will accomplish next in their quest to bring joy and vibrancy to the heart of their community. “I really love my city,” Clinton resident Rex Moody enthusiastically shared. “Thank you to all the volunteers who give so generously of their time and talents so that the rest of us can enjoy the seasonal decorations. It makes me smile when I walk around downtown. Contact Emily M. Williams at 910-590-9488. Follow her on Twitter at @NCNewsWriter. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

