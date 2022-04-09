Fashion
5 Best Men’s Clothing in Virginia Beach, VA
- Dan Ryans Handsome Clothiers has the finest collection of men’s clothing in the area
- Quality Shops is dedicated to recommending the right look for each individual
- The clothing hive is a small family business and operates a retail business
- DXL proudly offers the clothes you want
- High-end men’s fashion dedicated for more than a decade
Dan Ryans Handsome Clothiers
Dan Ryans Handsome Clothiers has been committed to serving its customers since it opened its doors over 35 years ago in the Hilltop North Mall in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Providing a distinctive mix of traditional European and updated designers in menswear, sportswear, ties, accessories and footwear, what really sets them apart from their competitors is their superior customer service. Every member of their staff takes pride in going the distance with every customer they serve, whether they live a few blocks away or are visiting from around the world.
Whether you’re looking for a tailored suit, well-fitting jeans or the latest trends in menswear, Dan Ryans Fine Clothiers has the best collection of menswear around.
Products:
Clothing, Bespoke Clothing, Services
LOCATION:
Address: 2682 Virginia Beach Boulevard, Virginia Beach, Virginia 23452
Call:(757) 425-0660
Website: www.danryansfineclothiers.com
COMMENTS:
Very helpful staff! I went here recently to hire a tuxedo for a formal wedding and they were extremely helpful! I felt very confident that I would be fine at this wedding! Robert R.
Quality Shops
Quality Shops has been dedicated to providing exceptional value in fine menswear and personalized service in a relaxed setting since 1917. Co-owned and managed by 3rd generation brothers, Reid and Steve Rapoport, the company was founded by their grand- father, Morris, and later managed by his son, Hermann. They invite you to visit their stores in Virginia Beach and Norfolk for a unique and focused presentation of men’s dress and casual wear. Their experienced staff are dedicated to recommending the right look for each individual.
Products:
Men’s clothing and sportswear
LOCATION:
Address: 1544 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach, Virginia 23451
Call:(757) 428-8615
Website: www.thequalityshops.com
COMMENTS:
The Quality Shop is by far my favorite men’s clothing store. My salesperson for years has been Lew. He is a super nice guy and he always gives me the best service. He is very knowledgeable about their clothing lines and gives me expert help with business and casual outfits. Their clothes are elegant and of the best quality. It’s nice to do business with a local merchant who really appreciates his customers! James S
The clothing hive
The clothing hive is a small family business that operates a retail business in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Its mission is to be the global destination for unique fashion and accessories for men and women, ensuring that all items sold are of good quality at affordable prices while inspiring its customers to tap into their personal uniqueness. All of its garments and accessories are handpicked and tested by The Garment Hive staff for quality assurance before being sold to customers.
Products:
Men, Women, Accessories
LOCATION:
Address: 4360 Holland Road, Virginia Beach, Virginia 23452
Call:(757) 534-7997
Website: www.thegarmenthive.com
COMMENTS:
Very friendly service. I pick up my Wish orders here and they are always very nice even if I don’t shop at their store. The clothes are beautiful even though they are aimed at younger women. I’m always happy to drop by. Joan K.
DXL
DXL proudly offers the clothes you want that you won’t find anywhere else, men’s clothing designed for your build and proportions. They provide one of the most comprehensive assortments of XL men’s footwear and apparel. From value-priced labels to high-end designer brands, there’s something for every taste and budget. When you visit 116 South Independence Boulevard or go to their website to shop, you’ll see that DXL puts the man behind the clothes first.
Their in-house style experts are available to share the latest clothing trends or help you create a classic, versatile outfit. They also provide expert tailoring, ensuring you have the most fitted fit imaginable.
Products:
Shirts, pants and shorts, outerwear, sportswear, team shop, suits, underwear and loungewear, shoes, accessories
LOCATION:
Address: 116 S Independence Blvd Suite 106, Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Call:(757) 473-0394
Website: www.stores.dxl.com
COMMENTS:
This store is fantastic, passed by and Demetrius was great. He measured me and then helped select shirts and pants that would mix and match well. Very thorough and thoughtful and made my mission a success. Thanks again. Nathan V.
High-end men’s fashion
High-end men’s fashion has been dedicated for over a decade to helping every man look and feel confident. Truly, their goal has always been to find the latest style for men at a fair price. High-end menswear offers men’s suits, dress shirts, sport coats, accessories, formal wear and tuxedo rentals, including large and tall sizes. Plus, their expert staff and on-site tailoring will ensure you walk away with a garment that fits you perfectly. They pride themselves on providing the best possible value, quality and service at all times. Their mission is to make you the top man you were meant to be.
Products:
Suits, Sport Coats, Shirts, Pants, 2PC Sets, Sweaters, Shoes, Hats, Accessories, Big and Tall
LOCATION:
Address: 4554 Virginia Beach Boulevard #720, Virginia Beach, Virginia 23462
Call:(757) 499-3000
Website: www.upscalemensfashion.com
COMMENTS:
Wonderful selection, knowledgeable and extremely friendly and approachable staff! My husband needed a suit for a wedding this weekend. Tracy took us straight to what we needed, helped us find the perfect size, and put together an amazing shirt and tie combination. She recommended accessories and shoes, and even gathered resources to give examples of current fashion she recommended. Everything we bought is perfect for my husband and he will be fabulous for the event. So glad we got in! I would recommend it to everyone. Rachida W.
