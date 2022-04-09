Are there more limits to leggings?

I always have a hard time accepting leggings on everyone, no matter the background. Should I get over it and acknowledge that, in the spirit of body pride and freedom, it’s the way of the world that everyone, at any age, should recognize leggings as a reality? Are there any rules about when you can and can’t wear them anymore? Rhona, Philadelphia

There is no doubt that the transition to leggings as lifestyle clothing that was underway before Covid has been, like so many other phenomena (online shopping! hybrid working!), accelerated during the pandemic. Suddenly, even those of us who fell into the camp of leggings aren’t pants and thought of them as gym gear began to see the benefit of lounging around at home in what are essentially tights. thicker.

And once you get used to it, it’s hard to go back, even if we all return to public life.

Indeed, when I asked Tory Burch who, as head of her eponymous brand and Tory Sport, had given much thought to how clothes and leggings fit together, she replied: I’m always surprised. by the leggings debate. At this point, they’re as essential to our wardrobes as t-shirts and bluejeans. Mixing them with ready-to-wear is simply how many women dress today, whether they’re heading to the gym or not.

That said, not all leggings are created equal. Like sneakers, leggings can (no pun intended) run the gamut from performance gear to professional attire. Which ones you wear when you count. And like most things in life, so does context.

For example, the more technical, techno-patterned Lycra styles that telegraph: I’m going to SoulCycle, and I’m going to crush it today are probably best left to the sports they’re intended for. Otherwise, you risk looking like you can jump into a downward dog or camel pose as soon as work gets stressful.