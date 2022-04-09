Fashion
Become a kid again with the new collection of Reeboks Jetsons and Flintstones shoes
Reebok can’t seem to resist a good pop culture collaboration. Previously, the brand released collections based on beloved movie franchises like ghost hunters and jurassic park. The footwear and appeal brand takes us back to our favorite Saturday morning cartoons with its latest The Jetsons and The Flintstones collection.
This nostalgic footwear and apparel group has plenty to warm any fan’s heart. For fans of The Jetsonsyou’ll be happy to find three sets of futuristic family-inspired sneakers. The classic Legacy AZ shoes ($110) are based on George Jetson and his Spacely Space Sprockets with metallic details, switches, and lightning bolts. Even the liner features some of the series’ iconic cartoons. However, everyone has a horrible boss, right? George Jetson had to face Mr. Cosmo Spacely, the inspiration behind the Men’s Zig Dynamica 2 Shoes ($100). Those who love Jane Jetson will be delighted to try hot pink and yellow Club C Legacy Shoes ($100) that even have one-liners based on beauty, robots, and Jane’s favorite pastime. You can also find a Pair of sneakers inspired by Rosie the Robot ($130) with rivets, metallic details and a tongue that looks like her hair.
Now, if we go back in time to the Stone Age, we will see the shoes inspired by The Flintstones. As fans will recall, the titular family lived in a town called Bedrock. The Nano X1 Men’s Training Shoes The design ($140) is based on their hometown and features 3D bones, rocks, stones, and even Brontosaurus burgers and steaks in the liner. Of course, one of the most iconic members of the Flintstone family has to be the matriarch, Wilma, and now there’s a pair of Club C shoes for men ($100) inspired by her outfits. This pair features a jagged white leather upper and exterior inspired by her white dress, and there’s even a decorative detail near the laces referencing her collar. There are also sneakers inspired by the creatures of the series, like the green alien Great Gazoo ($140) and the adorable Bright pink Snorkasaurus ($150).
If you like both shows, be sure to check out the Instapump Fury 94 Shoes ($200), which combine design elements from both shows, like animal and fur prints from The Flintstones and metallic details of The Jetsons.
Head to Reebok to discover the new The Jetsons and The Flintstones collection of shoes and clothes before they are sold out.
