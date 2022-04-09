10 Branded Spring Fashion Deals to Buy on Amazon





Below, we’ve rounded up the 10 best high-end fashion deals to buy on Amazon this weekend, all for under $200:

Starting with a brand loved by celebrities, the Levi’s Premium High Loose Jeans are on sale for $74, which is 32% off the original price. In the past few months alone, the two Elsa Hosk and Karlie Kloss have been spotted wearing versions of this classic denim style, and now you, too, can add a pair to your wardrobe. The jeans are super high-rise with a wide-leg design and rips at the knees, and they’re meant to bunch at the hems for a laid-back ’90s vibe.

If you return to the office this spring, the Alessandra dress from Likely is a must. The tweed mini dress has short puff sleeves, a square neckline and a fit and flare silhouette. You can wear it with a pair of chunky loafers and a light jacket, and you’re ready to get back to work. Plus, you can easily layer a turtleneck and tights underneath, so the dress is truly a piece that can stay in your closet all year round.

Now for one of the best deals on the list, you can get a pair of Stuart Weitzman Faux Fur Lined Sandals for 53 percent off. The platform sandals have two straps in the front and one in the back, each with adjustable hook-and-loop closures. These shoes are great to have in your wardrobe for transition days when it’s neither too hot nor too cold. Wear them with anything from leggings to a midi dress and you’re good to go.

To end with an amazing handbag deal, the Elleme Wave shoulder bag goes for 60 percent of its original price. The leather handbag has a ruched design with a magnetic top closure and a 10 inch long strap. Given its simple design, this bag would look great with casual jeans, sophisticated workwear, and even a formal dress. We are convinced that it will become a must-have accessory in your wardrobe.

Deals this good won’t last long, so we highly recommend grabbing your favorite spring pieces from Outlet of premium brands from Amazon before they left.

