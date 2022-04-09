Cornwall’s sheep shearing community models SS Daley’s latest collection, flipping the high-end uniform on its head





Captured by photographer Laurence Ellis, the resulting series explores themes of masculinity and belonging in luxury fashion Steven Stokey-Daley founded his eponymous label, SS Daley, with a vision to do things differently. Raised in a typically working-class suburb of Liverpool, he did not fit the traditions and standards of the luxury industry, its hierarchies, its rules, its opulent visuals. For his first London Fashion Week collection, Stokey-Daley eschewed conventional designs, presenting his preppy designs to members of the National Youth Theatre, of which he was once a member. It was a commentary on the dramas of high society: it’s not like I’m celebrating that past, or the elite class, it Explain. It’s more that I’m investigating them from the perspective of never having seen this stuff before. In London, the more privileged you are, the more you appropriate working-class cultures, so why can’t I do the same? For Spring/Summer 2022, he took a parallel approach: a photo series that saw sheep shearers in Cornwall performing their usual duties, while wearing his latest collection. Stokey-Daley collaborated with the stylist Harry Lambertcasting director After already, and photographer Laurence Ellis to bring the concept to life. It was a like-minded team that shared Stokey-Daley’s affinity for a collaborative, offbeat process. Said Ellis, who doesn’t typically shoot fashion campaigns, My work is mostly about real people and communities that aren’t city-centric and don’t often get the same exposure as Paris, London, New York, LA . It was as if Steven was trying to do something similar. There is something super interesting about the 2022 Man, which differs from the men of previous eras. The images themselves are striking; the clothes are far from foreign, matching the greens and grays of the southern countryside. The shearers smile or stare intently at the camera, never seeming uncomfortable whether they’re wearing flower-filled hats, short shorts, knit vests, trench coats or plaid two-piece sets. Laurence is a very special photographer who has an innate ability to capture the real-life events around him, Stokey-Daley says, contrasting nicely with Harry, who approached the guys as if he were styling a rural editorial exploring the themes of masculinity, the sex appeal of men, the rawness of craftsmanship, the durability of bodies. There are such specific narratives, social commentaries, politics, genres that are being expressed by many creatives and designers right now, Ellis continues. And the fact that that’s not necessarily what Stevens does, there’s something quite [beautiful] about that. It’s very open to the viewer’s interpretation. Indeed, Stokey-Daley plays with social critique in many areas: subverting the high-class uniform, traditional masculinity, the notion of who luxury fashion is in the first place. But he’s never heavy-handed, dancing freely around such subjects, leaving room for objective beauty and playfulness. There is something super interesting about the Man of 2022, which differs from the men of previous eras, he says. We value quality above all else, we celebrate the use of natural fibers, localized production and tear down the rules of presenting a brand. I like the idea of ​​changing what it means to present a fashion show. Models James Hawke, Bradley Stokes, Matthew Smith, Nick Harding, Pierre Bebbingtonand Stuart Connor. Hair and makeup Eliot Mc Queen. Foundry Nahum Shonn. Photographer assistants Bluebell Ross and Frederico Michettoni. Producer Sophie Marriot to SophieM Productions. Production Assistants James Tregaske, poppy streams, Kirsten Cochraneand Kirsten Webber. Hurry Sarah Lawson and Hector Larson to AIPR.

