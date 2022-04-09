Parachute wedding dress goes to New Mexico museum





LAS CRUCES, NM (AP) When Hazel Ewing made a wedding dress for her daughter in the 1940s, she probably didn’t think it would ever be on display in a museum.

The New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum recently donated a special dress to its collections, a white silk wedding dress handmade from a surplus World War II parachute. . The dress was donated by the Cade family, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.

Breezy Cade explained that his parents, Anna Beth Ann and Baylus Cade Jr. were married in 1947 in Lordsburg. Ann grew up on a remote ranch south of Lordsburg and Baylus was from Las Cruces. The two met while attending New Mexico State University. Baylus was a singer and performed in productions while Ann played piano accompaniment. Baylus eventually asked Ann to marry him at El Patio in Mesilla, which was a restaurant at the time. When they decided to get married, Ann’s mother, Hazel, got to work on the dress. Breezy said his mother’s family didn’t have a lot of money. They were herders who lived largely hand-to-mouth. However, World War II had just ended and surplus military supplies were available for purchase. Hazel bought an unused white silk parachute, picked out a design, and had her daughters dress at home on a Singer treadle sewing machine. It was a beautiful dress. It was simple, but it was enjoyable, Breezy said. They got married in a small church in Lordsburg, so it was kind of a country wedding so there wasn’t much hype around it. A press release from the museum explained that limited resources were common during World War II and later years. The fabric was also expensive. Women improvising with parachute silk or nylon for their wedding dresses became popular. The Cades married in September 1947 when Ann was 22 and Baylus was 28. They had four children Breezy, Beverly, Helen and Patrick. The dress was put away and stored until it was passed on to Beverly. The couple spent their lives in Las Cruces. Ann had lupus and died in 1970. Baylus, who worked as an accountant, died in 1984. The dress remained in storage until the 1990s, after Beverly’s death. Breezy said her sister’s husband redistributed his belongings to the family and the wedding dress was sent to Helen. In 1997, Breezys’ daughter Mariah chose to wear her grandmother’s dress for her own ceremony. He had worn some over the years and needed a bit of a refresh, so before the wedding the fabric was restored and alterations made. After the ceremony, the dress was professionally sealed and returned to storage.

Breezy said the family didn’t think any other children or grandchildren would want to wear the dress, so they looked for options other than just keeping it in a box. It’s outdated and we didn’t think anyone would want to use it again. So we discussed it and decided to see if the museum was interested, Breezy said. We were really happy that it was supported properly and that other people could see it. And see how people were doing stuff on the ranches back then. Holly Radke, curator of collections at the Farm & Ranch Museums, said the wedding dress is a wonderful addition to the museums’ textile collection. But to top it off, the story of the dress, made from a World War II parachute on a ranch in New Mexico. What a beautiful story, she said.

Ann Cades’ wedding dress will now be stored in the museum’s collection room, which contains more than 11,000 historical objects.

