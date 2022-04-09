Fashion
Recap: Makar scores his 25th goal in spectacular fashion
After a rare two-day absence, the Colorado Avalanche flew to Winnipeg to begin a streak of back-to-back weekends. Although it wasn’t the Avalanche’s cleanest game and despite a two-goal lead in the third period, Cale Makar led the team to victory in a 5-4 overtime final.
The game
Nicolas Aube-Kubel put the Avalanche on the board early in this one with his second goal in the last three games. It was a nice transition play from Josh Manson and Alex Newhook that allowed Aube-Kubel to take a hard angled shot and the puck bounced off a Winnipeg Jets defender at 5:10.
Although the Avalanche shot 15 on goal and earned the first power play of the game, the Winnipeg tied the game on a Mark Scheifele score after taking advantage of a two-on-one, then took the lead as Nicolai Ehlers was the beneficiary of a misfire. Avalanche trigger. It was a rare 2-1 deficit for the Avalanche after the first 20 minutes of play.
Some momentum began to emerge for the Avalanche to start the second period and Andre Burakovsky took the lead at 3:55 with his beautifully smooth patented shot. Cale Makar and Bowen Byram got assists on the play with a well-executed escape.
Erik Johnson who had a few adventurous moments defensively but was rewarded on the other side of the ice by taking a small pass from Newhook and then hammering the puck to take the lead at 9:11.
JT Compher received a penalty shot but couldn’t conjure up the birthday magic. The Jets naturally benefited from a return call, but couldn’t find the back of the net, so the second period ended 3-2 in favor of the Colorados.
It looked like the visitors had finally found enough production to put this game to bed when Nathan MacKinnon netted fourth on a rebound in front of the net just over four minutes into the third period.
There was simply too much time left and a two-goal lead wasn’t enough for the Avalanche to escape disaster while not playing their best because the Jets had other plans. Things started to change when Scheifele scored his second of the night at 4:25 p.m. on a poorly covered run. The Avalanche had a chance to score an empty net several times, but Mikko Rantanen took a tripping penalty with 44 seconds left to give the Jets the ammo they needed. At 7:44 p.m., it was Ehlers’ turn to score his second of the night, aided by a hobbled Devon Toews who soaked up a big block of shots and we headed into overtime.
It was the Colorados’ turn to benefit from a power play at the start of the extra frame and while they were using almost all of the power play trying to run unsuccessful point plays, it was Mikko Rantanen who took the lead. found Cale Makar on the cross stitch pass and Makar hammered the puck home to ultimately give the Avalanche a 5-4 win with his third overtime goal of the season.
Take away food
Despite what he said on paper, it was actually Bowen Byram paired with Cale Makar for the vast majority of that game, 14:16 of evenly matched time on the ice to be exact. They were in plenty of situations with the front line as Bednar seemed to be testing a pair offensively. They were on the ice together for Burakovsky and MacKinnon’s goals and none against. Byram is still recalibrating some of the finer details of his game, but is showing how well he is able to handle that kind of responsibility early on in his return to the game.
If blowing the lead and subsequent overtime score is what takes Makar to the 30-goal plateau, then maybe a little free hockey was worth it (also assuming Devon Toews is okay after the block shooting). Still, the Avalanche can’t just lose the lead and fail to generate sustained offensive zone pressure. A Corsi share of 42% for the whole game and an astonishing 31% in the third period is not enough. The effort and work ethic weren’t poor, but the Jets played a very inspired game and it was almost enough to get the win. Something to keep in mind as they try to get through these final 11 games of the regular season.
Coming
The second half of said consecutive streak tomorrow night at Edmonton Oilers. The puck drop is at 8 p.m. MT.
