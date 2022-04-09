Why Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton love Victoria Beckham’s fashion line

Victoria Beckham and the Spice Girls energized a generation of young women in the 1990s with the bold and courageous motto “Girl Power!” And it looks like two women who have taken that motto to heart are royal sisters-in-law Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton.

Both royals have chosen to use their public platforms to advocate for women’s rights and equal opportunities, and both women also have ties to Beckham herself – she was a guest at their weddings.

As Victoria and David Beckham’s eldest son Brooklyn walks down the aisle, Newsweek look at how Meghan and Kate have spiced up their wardrobes with pieces from the Beckham brand, and what makes the brand appealing to both of them.

A sophisticated blend of aesthetics

In the years since her marriage to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle has shown she has a distinctive and intuitive style that she has adapted to reflect her personal and professional development.

Her personal aesthetic is based on neutral tones with a relaxed fit and updated classic silhouettes.

Kate Middleton has earned a reputation for adapting a more conservative, structured style with noticeable bursts of fun and color. There’s a brand that caters to women who fall between Meghan’s laid-back yet put-together chic and Kate’s self-conscious aesthetic.

Enter Victoria Beckham.

Found a fashion powerhouse

The genesis of Beckham’s own fashion label began with an interest in design that began in her childhood. Even in her twenties, as a member of the global phenomenon pop group the Spice Girls, Beckham was nicknamed “Posh Spice” known for her ultra cool style and demeanor.

In the early 2000s, Beckham began modeling for fashion industry friends such as Dolce & Gabbana and Roberto Cavalli, eventually founding her own label in 2008.

Although Beckham’s name brought the brand instant recognition on the world stage, its founder was reluctant to exceed his own potential too soon and instead focused on creating small collections, learning from mistakes along the way. .

In 2022, Victoria Beckham, the fashion brand has gone from strength to strength. She has moved beyond the novelty of being the passion project of an ex-pop-star and has become one of the biggest fashion brands operating today, with customers wearing her pieces all over the world.

The brand describes itself as “the voice of modern minimalism, celebrated for its versatility, strong sense of sophistication and effortless approach to dressing women at every stage of life.”

It is this aesthetic vision, on the border of minimalism and fashion, which seduces both the established styles of Meghan and Kate.

Classic Kate

While the true extent of Kate’s wardrobe is unknown, there is one Victoria Beckham piece that she seems to fall back on time and time again. This accessory strongly adheres to the brand’s minimalist aesthetic and is called the Quincy bag.

This white leather tote-style handbag is the largest of Kate’s favorite handbags, with the Duchess generally known for her love of fashionable clutches or small handbags.

Kate has worn this bag several times, including at Wimbledon in 2016 and 2017. She also carried the bag to a charity polo match in 2018 where she and her children watched Prince William play.

Minimalist Meghan

Meghan is the sister-in-law who is a more visible fan of Beckham’s fashion and has worn key pieces from the brand’s collections throughout her marriage.

It appears Beckham is also a fan of Meghan, with the famously aloof designer saying in an interview with Charm magazine that she admired Meghan’s speech at the British Fashion Awards in 2018.

She explained: “I liked what Meghan Markle said at the Fashion Awards. It used to be cool to be cruel, and now it’s cool to be kind. Kindness has always been at the heart of power. girls.”

Meghan’s wardrobe includes a number of Victoria Beckham looks, the most striking of which is an ensemble the Duchess wore to the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in 2019.

The outfit consisted of a chic minimalist coat overcoat, a cream midi dress with printed chain link detailing. The overall effect of the outfit has been praised by the fashion press and social media users.

Another sight of Meghan stopping Victoria Beckham’s outfits has been immortalized in a series of iconic photographs taken of the Duchess with her husband at an event in London.

When the Royal Family arrived at the Endeavor Fund Awards at Mansion House in 2020, the sky opened up and raindrops were lit up against Meghan’s structured blue midi dress by the photographers’ flashing lights.

Although best known for her Beckham dresses, Meghan has also adopted many items from the brand’s daywear lines into her wardrobe.

For appearances since stepping down as a full-time working member of the Royal Family, Meghan has appeared wearing a collection of neutral-toned Victoria Beckham blouses which appear to have been carefully selected to complement the tone of the Royal Family’s interiors .

Since its launch in 2008, the Victoria Beckham brand has gone from strength to strength, becoming a large-scale operation which, while not always turning a profit, achieves its stated goals of providing women with versatile and sophisticated that are based on a minimalist aesthetic.

Meghan and Kate have developed their own individual style responses to the royal spotlight they stepped into by marrying their princes, but never losing the all-important element of girl power.