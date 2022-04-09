Chris Silverwood appointed head coach of Sri Lanka men’s cricket team

Dove: Former England head coach Chris Silverwood is ready to take charge of the Sri Lankan national team, the country’s cricket board announced on Saturday.

The former England pacer’s first competitive assignment with the Sri Lanka national team will be the next round of away testing in Bangladesh. He is hired for a period of two years.

“We are delighted to appoint Chris as the new national team head coach. He is an extremely experienced coach and from our discussions with him in the recruitment process, it is clear that he has the qualities required we are looking to take the team forward,” said Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) CEO Ashley De Silva.

“I’m very excited to be on board with Sri Lanka and can’t wait to go to Colombo and start. They have a talented and passionate group of players and I’m really looking forward to meeting the players and the staff. coaches very soon,” Silverwood said for her part.

Silverwood was appointed head coach of the England men’s team in October 2019.

He had previously served as the team’s bowling coach, working under then head coach Trevor Bayliss when England won the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup in 2019.

Silverwood appeared in six Tests and seven ODIs for England and played county cricket for Yorkshire and Middlesex.

After his playing career, he started coaching. He guided Zimbabwe’s Mashonaland Eagles to victory in the inaugural Logan Cup before a highly successful stint as head coach of Essex County Cricket.

At Essex, Silverwood helped promote the club in his first year in charge and led them to win the County Championship in 2017, after a 25-year hiatus.

Read all Latest news, New trends, Cricket News, IPl Live Scores UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022 , and , 2022 IPl points tableEntertainment News here. follow us on Facebook, Twitter and instagram.