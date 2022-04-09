The Athluxe trend makes sportswear more fashionable

As the novelty of comfortable clothing began to fade, designers got creative in creating a more luxurious approach to athleisure. In what is now considered the early stages of the athluxe trend, Balenciagas Demna Gvasalia unveiled several takes on traditional tracksuit miniskirts, dress-like jackets and striped wide-leg pants in the Resort 2022 collection labels. Shortly after in New York, Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez sent models to the Proenza Schoulers Spring 2022 show in fringed bike shorts and technical nylon dresses. And, with the highly anticipated collaboration between Gucci and Adidas hitting stores this fall, the athletic trend is too impossible to ignore.

Not just on the high-end catwalks, but the fashion crowd is now gravitating towards luxury athleisure, as opposed to the standard lycra leggings or matching swimsuit set. High-low dressing isn’t new, but a comfortable sensibility has been embraced over the past two years and has changed the way our customers dress, says Libby’s Page, Senior Market Writer at Net-A-Porter. Sweatpants, hoodies and leggings have become second nature, and when it’s time to venture out into the world again, our customers [are elevating] this outfit while maintaining the comfort they [have] getting to know and love, describes Page.

Courtesy of Sunnei

Based in Los Angeles HROS is a great example of the sophisticated sportswear design that Page refers to. I wanted to create an activewear brand through a fashion lens, rather than feel-good styles that can be worn for lunch just as well as Pilates, explains Joni Kilmurry, founder of the up-and-coming brand. We use beautiful Italian fabrics and each of our styles should be as beautiful as they are functional, she explains of her design process.

Plus, luxury athleisure extends beyond fancy workout-ready apparel. It can also manifest in an overtly fashionable way, signaling that the trend might be more about the general aesthetic of sportswear, a carefree attitude, and an always-on-the-go lifestyle, as opposed to the activity itself. same. Nylon dresses, embellished crochet hoodies and sequined bike shorts are now options to wear to a festive event instead of just a sweaty workout class. High-heeled soccer cleats have also hit the market (you can thank Nike’s partnership with the ever-inventive Comme Des Garons for this one).

As you can probably see for yourself, the athletic trend of 2022 has many facets. Coming soon, more information from Page and other experts on high-end activewear, plus a carefully curated edition for shopping. On your marks, get set, scroll!

Anti-sport details and materials

For those who prefer to lean more into the fashion angle of the athluxe trend, choose clothing with a sporty influence but which manifests itself almost antithetically to exercise. Consider, for example, a pair of Proenza Schoulers bike shorts adorned with alluring fringe, which let’s be honest would get in your way in a spin class, or a Tom Ford racerback tank top completely covered in light-reflecting sequins. For an even wackier example of un-sportswear, the Premier hybrid shoes from the Comme Des Garons collaboration with Nike look like a football boot that spontaneously sprouted a heel one day.

Plan Cs Founder and Creative Director, Caroline Castiglioni tells TZR that creating fashionable sportswear is a well-calculated operation, in which she has become an expert. In my work, I try to find the perfect balance between functionality and decoration by using unexpected details, such as Velcro closures for comfortable pants or simple silhouettes enriched with a cascade of sequins, she suggests.

luxury leather

Consider making a dramatic impact on leather sportswear, whether it’s via a trendy pair of cropped shorts or a perforated skin blouse that resembles the pinny jerseys you once wore when doing tricks in class. gym. In particular, Page screams about luxe leather sweatpants, suggesting you wear a pair with a bralette, oversized blazer and classic pumps for an effortlessly modern look. Alternatively, she suggests, leather joggers can be paired with retro sneakers and a t-shirt for an easy everyday take.

Revisited tracksuits

Once you’ve mastered the luxe tracksuit trend, take sportswear to the next level: the tracksuit revamp. Inspired designers breathe new life into this iconic ensemble by reimagining it in new, albeit unconventional, silhouettes seen via the Balenciagas nylon miniskirt, the Palm Angels fire-engine red striped sweater and the Rokhs sweatshirt-slash-blazer hybrid garment.

In defense of the sports jersey

Another piece of sportswear to receive a contemporary redux is the unitard, now known more colloquially as a jumpsuit or, when it has a knee-skimming silhouette, a cropped bike bodysuit. You can expect stretchy one-pieces to be particularly popular throughout the season, as they were prevalent on the Spring/Summer 2022 runways, especially at Saint Laurent, where models wore straight-out swimsuits. an 80s jazz class.

Sports-centric clothing also appears frequently on the independent fashion scene. The Italian diving unit is our flagship piece, says HROS Kilmurry. And the founder finds them surprisingly wearable outside of a gym-related context: one-pieces lend themselves well to everyday wear paired with a blazer, for example, and offer great coverage while still being sexy, which which makes them incredibly versatile, she suggests.

High tech meets high fashion

Performance-oriented fabrics like nylon and polyester allow the wearer to easily switch to sport mode if needed. And when materials are translated into traditionally feminine silhouettes, the result is a charming amalgam of high fashion and high tech. For sartorial examples, look at the Plan Cs tiered midi skirt or the Pradas strapless dress made from its iconic recycled nylon.

Fine knits

Athleisure can be about comfort, rather than just practicality, Page says. Knitwear has always been synonymous with comfort, so it’s no surprise that we’re seeing more and more of this fabrication in this space, says Net-a-Porters Senior Market Editor. Fine wool and cashmere automatically elevate an outfit, while traditionally sporty fabrics such as lycra, jersey and elastane are more associated with activewear.

In particular, Page shouts Nagnataa sustainable sportswear brand [that] specializes in technical knitwear that can be worn during workouts as well as lounging around the house.

The revival of yoga pants

Yoga pants, as you probably know if you keep an eye on the athleisure trend cycle, have gone through a brand change in recent years. No longer as strongly associated with the black jersey iterations of the 2000s, stretch bottoms have taken on a new nickname: flare leggings. And according to the Spring/Summer 2022 shows, the yoga pants uh, flared leggings will hit a trend high this season. You’ll see the elasticated bottoms done in decadent chocolate hues or made from sleek knits and materials, giving the pants a more sophisticated edge.

It was a practical decision to add a gaiter to the leggings, explains Norma Kamali | on his eponymous brands in stretch jersey and split bottoms. The slit in the front allows for the exit of platform sneakers, shoes or pointed shoes. And, the industry legend adds, the fabric then opens up, so the back and sides drop right down to the floor, [resulting in] is a long silhouette.