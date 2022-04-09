Men fake orgasms too – The Citizen

Fashion
Men fake orgasms too
Everybody knows it. It is written history. “Women make fake orgasms.” In fact, a 2015 poll by Cosmopolitan Magazine reported that 67% of women admitted to doing it.
The reasons range from avoiding feeling sexually inadequate, to stroking your partner’s ego, and sometimes it’s just to get it over with because sex isn’t always mind-blowing.
But what about men? ‘Nope. How can they? Is it even biologically possible? Yes it is. Men confirm it and research confirms it. According to a 2010 study from the University of Kansas, about one in four men have faked it during vaginal sex.
It turns out that the reasons men fake orgasms aren’t all that different from the reasons women play pretend in bed.
According to the University of Kansas study, men fake orgasms primarily to avoid upsetting their sexual partners, wanting them to feel good about themselves and their skills in bed. Stress, exhaustion, alcohol and drug use were also some of the reasons given by the study.
It also seems that our society’s reductionist understanding of female arousal versus male arousal is also partly to blame, as many men pretend to feel “normal.”
How do you deal with a man who fakes an orgasm? That was the question Tina wanted to answer when she called me a few months ago.
“It’s not the first time he’s done this to me,” Tina said, “the first time it happened I was quite offended and let him know it was wrong.”
Tina said she felt duped and taken for granted.
“I didn’t know men could fake orgasms. I always thought it was a woman thing,” she continued.
I asked Tina several questions to help me understand what she meant by faking orgasm. Her husband, she said, seemed to have sex as a marital obligation rather than an expression of his love.
“He’s jumping on me with very little foreplay,” she explained, “in no time he was out, breathing hard like a wounded bull and pretending to be tired.”
What Tina’s husband didn’t know was that because they weren’t emotionally bonded, Tina analyzed everything he did and was able to relate pretend acts.
Tina’s husband was among the 25% of men who faked orgasms at one time or another. However, women fake orgasms more often than men, up to 60% of them having done so. In fact, a quarter of married women fake orgasms all the time.
As the studies above have shown, there are various reasons why people opt for fake plays.
Most of these suitors are tired and stressed, possibly due to busy lifestyles. They don’t give sexual attention and are afraid to argue with their partners. They don’t like sex and they choose to act.
For others, it’s the relationship that isn’t satisfying. The suitor is not emotionally connected to his partner. There may be no love in the relationship in the first place, there may be no trust, or one of the partners is having an affair. Either way, hearts and souls drift apart and sex becomes a tedious performance.
In a few cases, there could be a medical problem or fear of a problem resulting from sex. Sex may be painful or there may be a fear of pregnancy or illness. Guilt which might be based on religious or moral grounds is also a cause.
Whatever the reason for faking it, it defeats the natural purpose of sex. Sex doesn’t just give physical pleasure; there is something divine and supernatural there. Repeated studies by sex researchers have shown that good sex leads to higher self-esteem. The person’s sense of well-being increases and there is a sense of emotional healing. It improves a person’s happiness and gives him a positive outlook on life.
People who have healthy sexual relationships feel loved and radiate love and compassion for others. They have a sense of acceptance, beauty, reverence, grace, and a sense of rejuvenation. They feel capable of facing life; in fact, they have a better sense of spiritual connection with their God. Healthy sex is therefore not only good for the body but also for the mind and soul. It is no wonder that most religions pay great attention to sexuality and relationships and associate this with godly behavior.
Faking an orgasm is a symptom that the sex or relationship is no longer healthy and needs attention. Unhealthy sexual relationships destroy the emotions and well-being of those involved and influence how the affected person perceives life and others. Unhealthy sex is not good for your life.
Back to Tina’s situation: the couple took advice and it turned out that the relationship was on the rocks. There was no trust, their love was dead and they argued frequently. Tina’s husband got intimate to avoid being asked about extramarital affairs.
After several therapy sessions, the couple resolved their differences and became emotionally engaged again.
