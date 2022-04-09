Jorgie Porter nails sartorial chic in wine textured lace dress at Aintree

Jorgie Porter nailed sartorial chic in a textured wine lace midi dress on Saturday as she enjoyed a sunny day in Aintree.

The actress, 33, looked effortlessly stylish in the heart-shaped ensemble as she arrived at the racecourse during the Grand National Festival.

The blonde beauty exuded sophistication in a black fascinator at Liverpool’s iconic equestrian event.

She completed the glamorous look by stepping out in a pair of gold and black strappy platform heels that elevated her height.

The actress eyed the picture of elegance as she carried her essentials in a quilted leather satchel bag.

Her blonde bob was styled in a straight hairstyle and she enhanced her flawless complexion with full coverage makeup.

Jorgie’s stylish day comes after she recently announced the devastating news of quadruplets aborted at 14 weeks last year.

The Hollyoaks star opened up about heartbreak during an episode of Loose Women last month. She told the panel she had no idea she lost her quadruplets because her body was “still pregnant” after suffering a missed miscarriage.

The soap icon explained she opted for surgical removal as her fiancé Ollie Piotrowski spoke of feeling “helpless” throughout the ordeal as the pair appeared on the ITV show together.

Jorgie first recalled learning about the pregnancy, telling the panel, “I was thrilled we got pregnant because that’s what we wanted. We opted for an early analysis because we have twins in our family – on both sides.

“The doctor said we could see three bags – we had no idea what that meant. They said “we’re going to rush you to a hospital appointment”.

“With this one, we were told there were four bags. We were still none the wiser, until she said “quadruplets”.

Ollie, who she has been dating since 2020, added, “I fell!” while Jorgie admitted to freaking out: “My body is too small!”

She continued, “So we were just shocked. And throughout the pregnancy, it wasn’t exactly pleasant – my hormones were just…

“When you’re pregnant, you want to tell some people, and you don’t tell a lot of people at first. I don’t know why. But, I don’t like to keep a secret. I like to tell everything. the world what is happening in my life.

“Having the hormones four times was really stressful. I worked with costumes. Within three or four weeks, my body began to change drastically and the costumes no longer fit me.

“Before finding out they were quadruplets, I thought ‘it’s crazy what pregnant women go through’.

What is a missed miscarriage?

What is a missed miscarriage? A missed miscarriage, also known as a missed abortion or silent miscarriage, occurs when a fetus dies, but the body does not recognize the pregnancy loss or expel the pregnancy tissue. As a result, the placenta may continue to release hormones, so the woman may continue to show signs of pregnancy. It is usually diagnosed during a routine examination, where the doctor fails to detect a heartbeat. A subsequent ultrasound will show an underdeveloped fetus.

Moving on to her devastating miscarriage, Jorgie recalled: “We would regularly go for scans because we were in care.

“And that was on our fifth or sixth scan, they said ‘you had a miscarriage, they’re gone. I was ready for a girl gang.

When asked if there were any signs she had had a miscarriage, the Hollyoaks star explained: “No, it was something else.” It was a missed miscarriage so my body was still pregnant and doing the pregnancy symptoms’

“The rest is really heartbreaking, the question of how they’re going to turn out. The hospital said…there are options where…how to get rid of it?

“So we went the surgery route so I could be knocked out. I didn’t want to see and hear things…

“They’ve never really done this surgery before, so they didn’t know what the outcome would be. They said there could be a lot of blood loss.

Ollie added: ‘It was kind of just thrown off that it was a miscarriage. As a man, it was really helpless and scary.

Thankfully, the pair came out even stronger, with Georgie admitting, “We talk a lot. We are really good that we communicate a lot.

Ollie explained, “I cried straight away, when you were really tough and strong. Then a few days later you had a seizure and I had to be strong.