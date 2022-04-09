Airport fashion: Deepika Padukone at Shehnaaz Gill, celebrities sport stylish looks





Over the past few years, the airport has become one of the trendiest places for celebrities to flaunt their outfits and set trends. As such, you can often find them wearing very well curated and planned airport looks. Comfort and style – their transit style choices are a perfect blend of these two important factors.

This week too, a bunch of actors were spotted at the airport looking their best. Find out what your favorite stars were wearing here. Deepika Padukone Deepika Padukone nailed her airport look. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone was spotted at the airport looking absolutely stunning in an all-white outfit. The actress wore a pair of white joggers with a matching sweatshirt and completed her look with white sneakers and a tote bag. Aditya Roy Kapur Aditya Roy Kapur was spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Aditya Roy Kapur was dressed at the airport in a cool and casual look. He opted for a comfortable blue shirt and gray pants for transit. A black cap and sunglasses complete her look. Anil Kapoor Anil Kapoor was at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Trust Anil Kapoor to always leave you in awe of his evergreen style. He was spotted wearing a short white kurta paired with black jeans and black sneakers. Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad were spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad were spotted holding hands at the airport, sporting very comfortable and casual looks. While Hrithik wore a white t-shirt and blue jeans with a navy jacket, Saba opted for muddy blue joggers and a gray bralette. Mrinal Thakur Actor Mrunal Thakur was spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Jersey Actor Mrunal Thakur was spotted at the airport looking absolutely chic. She wore black denim joggers, a loose hoodie and black sneakers. She chose to keep her look simple and comfortable. neha dupia Neha Dhupia was smeared at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Neha Dhupia looked stylish in an oversized white shirt, oversized jacket with shrug and brown skirt. She paired the ensemble with white sneakers and a gym bag. Shehnaaz Gill Shehnaaz Gill was clicked at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Shehnaaz Gill made a rare appearance at the airport, sporting a simple and immaculate look. She completely nailed her look in a white shirt and blue denim bootcut pants. Completing the look with black boots and a brown shoulder bag, she kept it simple yet stylish. Sobhita Dhulipala Sobhita Dhulipala looked stunning at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sobhita Dhulipala looked absolutely stunning in a casual outfit at the airport. She chose to wear a black and brown striped shirt and blue boyfriend jeans. A pair of red heels added a pop of color to the overall look. Susanne Khan and Arslan Goni Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni both made a stylish entrance to the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni were spotted at the airport in super cool and chic ensembles. While Sussanne wore black shorts with a black t-shirt and white sneakers, Arslan kept it stylish in a yellow t-shirt and blue jeans. For more lifestyle news, follow us on instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss the latest updates!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/fashion/airport-fashion-looks-deepika-padukone-shehnaaz-gill-aditya-roy-kapur-hrithik-roshan-7858518/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos