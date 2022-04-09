NASA plans to resume crucial Artemis 1 lunar mission test on Saturday





NASA will take another shot in a critical test of its Artemis 1 lunar mission this weekend. The agency started on Artemis 1 “wetsuit rehearsal” – a workout of the most important pre-launch activities, including rocket refueling – last Friday (April 1) at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center (KSC) in Florida. It was all supposed to end about 48 hours later, but that didn’t happen; the Artemis team 1 encountered several problems which ended up delaying the test. Start of the week, this delay turned into a stoppage which was called in to host Ax-1, a private astronaut mission to the International Space Station that launched today (April 8) from a nearby pad at KSC. With Ax-1 now safely underway, the Artemis 1 Wet Robe can get back to work. Live updates: NASA’s Artemis 1 lunar mission

NASA aims to resume the test with a "call to stations" at 5 p.m. EDT (2100 GMT) on Saturday, April 9, NASA officials said. If all goes as planned, the refueling of Artemis 1's huge tank Space Launch System (SLS) will take place on Monday, April 11, as will several training countdowns. The mission team will work toward a simulated launch time of 2:40 p.m. EDT (6:40 p.m. GMT) Monday. The test will then conclude with activities such as draining the propellant from the SLS tanks. But that timeline is tentative, agency officials said. "Teams continue to troubleshoot and refine the test schedule to take into account information gained from previous runs and activities," said officials from NASA's Exploration Ground Systems program. Artemis 1, the very first flight of SLS and NASA Artemis program lunar exploration, will send an unmanned Orion capsule for a mission of approximately one month around the moon. The mission should be launched in June or thereabouts; NASA won't set a target date until the wetsuit rehearsal is complete and teams have analyzed the resulting data. If all goes well with Artemis 1, Artemis 2 will launch astronauts for a similar mission around the moon in 2024, and Artemis 3 will land astronauts near the lunar south pole in 2025 or 2026.

