Associate, Merchandising Men’s FTW job with Coach

The Associate will be a key member of the Men’s Global Merchandising team, supporting the continued growth of the Coach Footwear business.

The successful candidate will use their merchandising skills to…

– Weekly sales analysis and report to the team

– Generate existing sales reports on a weekly basis and distribute them to the team

– Build ad-hoc sales analysis that will help the team understand quarterly trends

– Use reports to analyze business trends/identify future opportunities and share results with the team on a weekly basis

– Accompaniment of the team in the preparation of the monthly commercial review of the management

– Own the editions, the presentation and the preparation of the market

– Possess all aspects of Retail shoes presentation editing/preparation, including samples, reports, linesheet creation and system configuration

– Compile all relevant footwear information for a given time period to ensure alignment with broader corporate strategies. Create decks and boards for use by Coach both internally and in the wholesale market

– Communicate all assortment updates after presentation and ensure systems are updated accordingly

– Collaborate with Global Merchandise Planning on seasonal purchases

– Market research

– Research the competition (stores, fashion shows, web) to better understand the broader footwear market.

– Use the results to contribute to the creation of line plans and trend reports.

– Organization and team

– Create an individual development plan consistent with the team’s objectives.

– Establish and manage relationships with the main partners of the business unit.

– Build partnerships with internal cross-functional business units including merchandising peers, design teams, product development, global merchandise planning, marketing, public relations and creative groups.

The accomplished individual will possess…

– Team player with ability to multi-task in a fast growing and constantly changing environment

– Able to react quickly with a strong sense of urgency

– Excellent written and verbal skills

– Highly organized, ability to change priorities, excellent attention to detail

– Strong analytical, communication and presentation skills

– Ability to take initiative and take ownership

An outstanding professional will…

– BA or BS degree preferred

– 2-3 years of merchandising or purchasing experience required

– Experience selling full price shoe retail an asset

– Excellent understanding of the merchandising product development lifecycle and cross-functional business partner operations

– Experience in merchandising or buying luxury goods/accessories, an asset

– Strong analytical skills and deep understanding of “retail math”

– Mastery and speed of Excel and general computer knowledge

– Excellent product awareness and conceptual ability

Our skills for all employees

– Courage: Does not retain anything that needs to be said; provides current, direct, complete and “actionable” positive and corrective feedback to others; lets people know where they stand; deals with people’s problems about any person or situation (excluding direct reports) quickly and directly; not afraid to take negative action if necessary.

– Creativity: Comes up with lots of new and unique ideas; easily makes connections between previously unrelated concepts; tends to be seen as original and value-added in brainstorming contexts.

– Client orientation: Dedicated to meeting the expectations and requirements of internal and external customers; obtains first-hand information about customers and uses it to improve products and services; acts with customers in mind; establishes and maintains effective relationships with clients and earns their trust and respect.

– Dealing with Ambiguity: Can deal effectively with change; can shift gears comfortably; can decide and act without seeing the big picture; is not upset when things are up in the air; doesn’t have to finish things before moving on; can comfortably handle risk and uncertainty.

– Drive for results: We can count on him to successfully exceed the objectives; is consistently and consistently one of the top performers; very results-oriented; Firmly pushes self and others to achieve results.

– Meaning of interpersonal relationships: Gets along well with all kinds of people, up and down and sideways, inside and outside the organization; builds appropriate relationships; builds constructive and effective relationships; demonstrates diplomacy and tact; can comfortably diffuse even high tension situations.

– Learn on the fly: Learns quickly when faced with new problems; a relentless and versatile learner; open to change; analyzes both successes and failures to find clues for improvement; experiment and will try everything to find solutions; enjoys the challenge of unfamiliar tasks; quickly captures the essence and underlying structure of everything.

Our skills for all People Managers

– Strategic agility: sees clearly ahead; can accurately anticipate consequences and future trends; possesses broad knowledge and perspective; is forward-looking; can articulately paint believable images and visions of possibilities and probabilities; can create competitive and revolutionary strategies and plans.

– Develop direct and other reports:Provides challenging and demanding tasks and assignments; holds frequent development discussions; is aware of everyone’s career goals; develops and executes compelling development plans; pushes people to accept development movements; take care of those who need help and improvement; cooperates with the organization’s development system; is a people builder.

– Building effective teams: Merge people into teams as needed; builds strong morale and spirit in their team; shares victories and successes; promotes open dialogue; allows people to finish and be responsible for their work; defines success in terms of the whole team; creates a sense of belonging to the team.

Coach is an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action Employer and we pride ourselves on hiring and developing the best people. All employment decisions (including recruiting, hiring, promotion, compensation, transfer, training, discipline and termination) are based on the qualifications of the candidate or employee with respect to the requirements of the position under study. These decisions are made without regard to age, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic characteristics, race, color, creed, religion, ethnic origin, national origin, alienation, citizenship, disability, marital status, military status, pregnancy, or any other legally recognized protected basis prohibited by applicable law. Visit Coach at #LI-MS1 www.coach.com.