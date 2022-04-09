From fashion to photo-finish, Keeneland prepares for a 15-day spring encounter | Derby 148

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – While we’re counting on the race for the roses, some Kentucky Derby contenders face off in Keeneland on Saturday.
From fashion to photo-finish, the highlight of the 15-day competition is Saturday’s 98th race of the $1 million Toyota Blue Grass (G1) at the historic Lexington track.
“There is nothing more spectacular than the beauty you see here at Keeneland,” said Kara Heissenbuttel, Senior Operations Manager at Keeneland.
The 15-day Spring Gathering runs until April 29, and there are plenty of sights and sounds to experience.
“Keeneland is a place that has a bit of something for everyone,” Heissenbuttel said.
For many fans, it all starts off the track with tailgating on the hill. Keeneland has embraced it, providing giant screens to watch and betting kiosks to try your luck.
“There are a lot of people who come here to heel and never make it through the doors, and that’s good because however you live Keeneland, it’s your way and it’s your tradition,” Heissenbuttel said. “And we want to make sure that we make it a great experience for you.”
To help fans navigate their journey to historic locations, Keeneland has launched a new “Customer Experience Guidewhich explains step by step what you can expect.
“All the information you need about where your particular ticket is, if there’s a dress code involved, and again, parking,” Heissenbuttel said.
Derby hopefuls face off in the Toyota Blue Grass Stakes on Saturday, one of the last major races to qualify for the first Saturday in May.
“The Toyota Blue Grass Stakes is probably our biggest and most popular race for the Spring Meet. It is a derby warm-up race, so the horse that wins this race will get points to qualify. for the Kentucky Derby,” Heissenbuttel explained.
If you’re looking for a more laid-back, family-friendly option, Keeneland also offers Sunrise Trackside, a free Saturday morning event from 8-10 a.m. The event includes a chance to watch the horses work and tour the track. There are also children’s activities.
“It’s one of those beautiful times to really appreciate the horse and the beauty that’s in bluegrass,” she said.
Keeneland will award a record $7.7 million for 19 run stakes during the season. Many of the races and the track’s “Today at Keeneland” show hosted by Gabby Gaudet and Scott Hazelton can be viewed on its Youtube.
Other big race days at Keeneland for the spring competition include the $600,000 Maker’s Mark Mile on April 15 and the $500,000 Jenny Wiley on April 16.
The races start every day at 1 p.m., except April 29 which starts at 12:30 p.m.
To buy your ticket for the races,Click here.
